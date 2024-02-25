2024 SAG Awards: Complete list of winners

The biggest names in Hollywood gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, where… 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — honoring the best film and television performances of the past year — distributed live.
Going to the star-studded party, Barbie And Oppenheimer He drove the package with the most nominations, four each – including Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and individual nominations for several of their stars. Oppenheimer It eventually won the Best Ensemble Award in the Motion Picture category Cillian Murphy He was awarded the title of Best Male Actor in a Leading Role.
Meanwhile, on the TV side of things, Hulu The bear She continued her winning streak, taking home the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. a star Jeremy Allen White He was also crowned with the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, while he co-starred in, Ayo EdburyShe won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.
in addition to, Barbra Streisand was honored with the Life Achievement Award For her legendary acting career.
So who emerged victorious at this year's show? Check out the list of winners below.
film
Outstanding cast in a motion picture
American fantasy
Barbie
Violet
Moonflower Killers
Oppenheimer — **Winner!
Outstanding male actor in a lead role
bradley cooper, Artist, band leader
colman domingo, Rustin
paul giamatti, Retainers
cillian murphy, Oppenheimer — **Winner!
jeffrey wright, American fantasy
Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role
annette Bening, Naiad
lily Gladstone, Moonflower Killers — **Winner!
Carey Mulligan, Artist, band leader
margot robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Bad things
Leading male actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. brown, American fantasy
Willem Dafoe, Bad things
Robert De Niro, Moonflower Killers
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — **Winner!
ryan gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role
emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
danielle brooks, Violet
Penelope Cruz, Ferrari
jodie foster, Naiad
Davin Joey Randolph, Retainers — **Winner!
An outstanding stunt troupe in a motion picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Connection of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 — **Winner!
the television
Outstanding ensemble in a drama series
the crown
The Gilded Age
The last of us
Morning show
Succession — **Winner!
Outstanding male actor in a drama series
brian cox, Succession
billy Crudup, Morning show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal The last of us — **Winner!
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, Morning show
elizabeth Debicki, the crown — **Winner!
bella ramsey, The last of us
keri russell, Diplomat
sarah snook, Succession
Outstanding ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The bear — **Winner!
Murders only in the building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
alex borstein, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
rachel Brosnahan, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
quinta bronson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The bear — **Winner!
hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding male actor in a comedy series
brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
bill hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The bear
jason sudeikis, Ted Lasso
jeremy allyn white, The bear — **Winner!
Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
katherine hahn, Beautiful little things
brie larson, Chemistry lessons
bel powley, Small light
Ali Wong, meat — **Winner!
Outstanding male actor in a television movie or limited series
Matt Bomer, Other travelers
john hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Film
steven yeun, meat — **Winner!
Outstanding stunt troupe in a television series
Ahsoka
Barry
meat
The last of us — **Winner!
The Mandalorian
the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards It aired on Saturday, February 24 at 5pm PT/8pm ET and It was streamed live on Netflix From the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Follow along on Etonline.com For complete coverage of the awards show, including red carpet entrants, winners and more.
