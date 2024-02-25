2024 SAG Awards: Complete list of winners

The biggest names in Hollywood gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, where… 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — honoring the best film and television performances of the past year — distributed live.

Going to the star-studded party, Barbie And Oppenheimer He drove the package with the most nominations, four each – including Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and individual nominations for several of their stars. Oppenheimer It eventually won the Best Ensemble Award in the Motion Picture category Cillian Murphy He was awarded the title of Best Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Meanwhile, on the TV side of things, Hulu The bear She continued her winning streak, taking home the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. a star Jeremy Allen White He was also crowned with the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, while he co-starred in, Ayo EdburyShe won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

in addition to, Barbra Streisand was honored with the Life Achievement Award For her legendary acting career.

So who emerged victorious at this year's show? Check out the list of winners below.

film

Outstanding cast in a motion picture

American fantasy

Barbie

Violet

Moonflower Killers

Oppenheimer — **Winner!

Outstanding male actor in a lead role

bradley cooper, Artist, band leader

colman domingo, Rustin

paul giamatti, Retainers

cillian murphy, Oppenheimer — **Winner!

jeffrey wright, American fantasy

Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role

annette Bening, Naiad

lily Gladstone, Moonflower Killers — **Winner!

Carey Mulligan, Artist, band leader

margot robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Bad things

Leading male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. brown, American fantasy

Willem Dafoe, Bad things

Robert De Niro, Moonflower Killers

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — **Winner!

ryan gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role

emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

danielle brooks, Violet

Penelope Cruz, Ferrari

jodie foster, Naiad

Davin Joey Randolph, Retainers — **Winner!

An outstanding stunt troupe in a motion picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Connection of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 — **Winner!

the television

Outstanding ensemble in a drama series

the crown

The Gilded Age

The last of us

Morning show

Succession — **Winner!

Outstanding male actor in a drama series

brian cox, Succession

billy Crudup, Morning show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal The last of us — **Winner!

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, Morning show

elizabeth Debicki, the crown — **Winner!

bella ramsey, The last of us

keri russell, Diplomat

sarah snook, Succession

Outstanding ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The bear — **Winner!

Murders only in the building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

alex borstein, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

rachel Brosnahan, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

quinta bronson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The bear — **Winner!

hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding male actor in a comedy series

brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

bill hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The bear

jason sudeikis, Ted Lasso

jeremy allyn white, The bear — **Winner!

Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

katherine hahn, Beautiful little things

brie larson, Chemistry lessons

bel powley, Small light

Ali Wong, meat — **Winner!

Outstanding male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, Other travelers

john hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Film

steven yeun, meat — **Winner!

Outstanding stunt troupe in a television series

Ahsoka

Barry

meat

The last of us — **Winner!

The Mandalorian

the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards It aired on Saturday, February 24 at 5pm PT/8pm ET and It was streamed live on Netflix From the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Follow along on Etonline.com For complete coverage of the awards show, including red carpet entrants, winners and more.

Related content: