Taylor Swift 'bans Travis Kelce from strip clubs' – after he wore a T-shirt from an adult bar in Las Vegas to a Chiefs game this season

Taylor Swift is reportedly being careful about her boyfriend Travis Kelce's public image

The tight end appeared to be wearing a strip club shirt in Las Vegas in November

Taylor Swift laid down the law in her relationship with Travis Kelce, and the NFL star isn't too happy about them, according to a report.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back found himself in the spotlight amid his relationship with the pop star, and she was reportedly wary of his public image, especially after he was paraded drunk at a Super Bowl parade.

Now, six months into their relationship, the singer reportedly feels she is in a position to set some ground rules.

Travis is believed to abide by most of the rules but some are said to have caused him to roll his eyes.

A source said one of Taylor's new rules prohibits the Super Bowl winner from going to strip clubs, which is “fine” with him, but another rules prohibits him from being seen with female fans that has him angry. Life and style.

The soccer player seems to understand Taylor's need and talent to shape her $1.1 billion public image, but she reportedly sometimes feels the need to draw the line.

He added: “He has no interest in playing a calculated media game if it will make him think twice about every move he makes.” “That's not his style,” the source adds.

Kelce was spotted wearing a T-shirt from a popular Las Vegas strip club in November on his way out of Allegiant Stadium after his Chiefs' win over the Raiders.

The tight end took a moment to greet fans on his way out, and there was, as always, a lot of interest in what Taylor Swift's boyfriend was wearing — given his love of fashion.

His shirt raised some eyebrows because, according to one fan's social media posts, it had the words “Crazy Horse, Las Vegas” written on it – the name of the Sin City strip club, Crazy Horse 3.

It has been confirmed to DailyMail.Com that Kelce was not wearing it as part of a paid endorsement – rather it was his choice to wear it.

Taylor is also allegedly expecting her NFL lover to FaceTime her, rather than text her, while their successful careers are apart. However, this is not a rule in itself, but rather a hint or request.

“She hasn't said it publicly, but secretly she wants to see where he is and with whom.” “Taylor is a good judge of character and fears some of his castmates will be red flags,” the source claimed to the outlet.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner is also said to have a hand in the tight wardrobe.

Travis is known for his fashion sense, especially when it comes to his everyday outfits. His Super Bowl appearance was even planned before the Chiefs booked their ticket to Las Vegas.

However, the singer is said to have given him a $500,000 wardrobe allowance to improve his appearance through “failed designers.” The singer's Super Bowl look alone costs more than $60,000.

The source added: “She likes that he takes risks with his style choices, but some of his clothes were questionable.”

“He's on a whole new level of fame, so stepping up with failed designers is just part of the deal.” Taylor says she's not changing it, it's an evolution.

However, the source insisted that the pop icon wasn't trying to control her NFL boyfriend, but rather just helped him adjust to a level of attention he'd never seen before.

Neither she nor Travis tells the other who they can or cannot associate with either of them because that would be a “relationship deal breaker.”

Taylor is said to be acting out of love in an attempt to keep her lover's public image on the bars, and she and Travis are “committed to doing whatever it takes to make their relationship stronger.”

The report comes after Travis was recently labeled a “red flag” for his behavior during and after the Super Bowl.

He was criticized after smiling over a “tone-deaf” selfie with a police officer outside a Kansas City restaurant just hours after the horrific shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

Kelsey, who can be seen with a beer in hand, was smiling as he entered Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar the night after the shooting.

According to TMZ he was joining other castmates who were already inside for dinner just hours after the chaotic scenes in the city.

He eventually matched Taylor's donations to a GoFundMe page for the family of Lisa Lopez Galvan, who was killed by the shooting.

He made a $50,000 donation from his charity, the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation.

Earlier that day, an inebriated Kelce could barely speak and stand when he took the stage in front of a million Chiefs fans at the conclusion of the team's show.

Kelce attempted to lead a drunken rendition of Garth Brooks' 1990 hit “Friends In Low Places” after stepping over the microphone.

At the beginning of the song he tweaks one of Brooks' lyrics to target San Francisco, singing: “Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in shoes, ruined the Niners' cause.”

But after a day of partying in Kansas City, the festivities seemed to take a toll on Kelce as he struggled to get his words out and finish the rest of the song.

The likes of Mahomes and Chris Jones were even forced to step in and stop him from falling at one point, before eventually taking the mic from their reeling teammate.

The initial “red flag” arrived during the Super Bowl itself when Kelce exploded in a fit of rage toward Chiefs coach Reid on the sideline.

With Swift watching at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the tight end was angry that he did not receive the ball on a play during the early stages of the game.

Back on the bench, Kelce faced his 65-year-old coach, before a team-mate quickly pulled him away.

As he approached from the side, cameras caught Kelce charging into the trainer and crashing into him, causing him to temporarily lose his footing.

Kelce, 34, then grabbed his coach's arm as he turned to face him, and again shouted at him – before fellow Chiefs player Jerrod McKinnon pulled him away.