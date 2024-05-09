SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches in Southern California

The company will launch 20 Starlink satellites from its Falcon 9 rocket that can be seen over Southern California.

SAN DIEGO — SpaceX is about to launch another batch of Starlink Internet satellites into space from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County on May 9.

The company will launch 20 Starlink satellites from its Falcon 9 rocket, including 13 satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities.

SpaceX’s previous rocket launches in April were captured flying across the skies of San Diego County.

Target take-off

Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday at 8:20 PT.

The Falcon 9 launch will be broadcast live on Company X account.

“This is the fourth flight of the first stage supporting this mission, which has previously launched USSF-62 and two Starlink missions,” Space The company said that the first stage will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

What is Falcon 9?

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 is a “reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transportation of people and payloads into and beyond Earth orbit.”

Falcon 9 is the world’s first reusable orbital rocket.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is “the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using low Earth orbit to deliver broadband Internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calling, and more,” according to Service website. See also 100-year storms challenge our understanding of gas giants

The satellite “constellation” consists of thousands of satellites orbiting the Earth at an altitude of about 550 kilometers, or 341 3/4 miles.

Satellites connect to antennas that users set up in their homes to provide Internet access.

