Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle expressed his dissatisfaction with his team’s performance during his team’s loss to the New York Knicks 130-121 in the second game of the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.

“Small market teams deserve an equal opportunity,” he said. He told reporters When discussing appointment. “We deserve a fair shot no matter where they play.”

he is too He said The Pacers believe 29 plays were called incorrectly during their Game 1 loss on Monday but decided not to submit them to the NBA.

These plans change for the second game, especially after the head coach was fired near the end.

“We’ll be sending out these calls tonight,” Carlisle said. “New York, get ready. You’ll see them.” “We deserve a fair chance… There is no consistent balance, and that is disappointing.”

The Knicks are a physical team, which is what Carlisle pointed out. He also said Indiana’s physicality is punished with whistles more often than New York’s in this series.

However, the Knicks’ 22-17 free throw advantage in Game 2 wasn’t particularly significant. Additionally, Indiana had a double-digit lead and failed to capitalize despite the home team being without OG Anunoby in the fourth quarter after being… exclude With a hamstring injury.

Then there was Jalen Brunson, who spent most of the first half in the locker room with Right foot ulcer. Even with those injuries, the Pacers lost by nine points with a final deficit suggesting the score didn’t come down to one or two calls.

However, this may be a lingering frustration from the first match, which was decided in part by poor refereeing.

The last two minutes of the NBA a report That contest revealed that officials whistled Aaron Nesmith for a foul in the final minute with the game tied. Indiana appeared to force a turnover and a potential chance to take the lead, but the Knicks were able to keep the ball.

Donte DiVincenzo hit a three-pointer that put his team in front for good after taking possession of the ball.

Referee Zach Zarba I confess It was a foul, but kicked ball violations cannot be reviewed.

The referee was more of a story after the first game than in the second, but Carlisle remained unhappy after the latter result.