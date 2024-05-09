Sources say Charles Lee agrees to a 4-year contract as head coach of the Hornets

Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee has agreed to a four-year contract to become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN Thursday morning.

Lee, 39, has risen to become one of the league’s most accomplished assistant coaches and now lands with new CEO of basketball operations Jeff Peterson in Charlotte to head the rebuilding Hornets. Lee and Peterson began their NBA careers with the Atlanta Hawks.

Sources said Lee will complete the Celtics’ playoff run before moving on to join the Hornets on a full-time basis.

Before joining Boston as a top assistant under Joe Mazzola last summer, Lee spent five years under two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer with the Bucks and was part of Milwaukee’s 2021 NBA championship run.

Lee replaces Steve Clifford, who resigned at the end of the season to move to a front office position. Charlotte has a chance to improve a lot in a 21-61 season with the healthy return of All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, the potential re-signing of free agent forward Miles Bridges and the rapid development of No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller. .

Lee began his coaching career in 2012 at Bucknell, where he was named Patriot League Most Valuable Player in his first season in 2010. After playing two years in international professional basketball, Lee joined Budenholzer’s staff with the Hawks in 2014 before moving on to the Hawks. The Bucks in 2018 and the Celtics last summer.