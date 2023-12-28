What now for Russell Wilson? The Patriots, Raiders and other NFL teams suit up for 2024

Russell Wilson's journey with the Denver Broncos may be over.

Multiple league sources confirmed on Wednesday that the Broncos will be benched for the final two games and Jarrett Stidham will start. Denver (7-8) hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and visits the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. Wilson will be the No. 2 quarterback, a team source said.

Wilson expects that to be the case Cut in Marchfor every The athleteDiana Rossini. That would be just two years after the Broncos traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, three players and more to Seattle for the quarterback, a nine-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks.

Wilson has thrown for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, his first under coach Sean Payton, but his contract is an issue. Wilson is paid $39 million for 2024. He has $37 million in injury guarantees that become fully guaranteed if he is still on the roster on the fifth day of the 2024 league year that begins in March.

So what does this mean for Wilson in 2024? If the Broncos cut him, who might have a need and interest? We've identified four teams — the Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders — that could potentially be in the mix for Wilson, who turned 35 last month and is about to finish his 12th season in the NFL.

The athleteWriters of these teams have wondered why Wilson would be a good fit and why he might not be.

las vegas raiders

Why Wilson might be a good fit: The only way this might make sense for the Raiders is if they release Wilson. They have to find a way to move on from their expensive backup quarterback — Jimmy Garoppolo — this offseason, and they will incur significant dead money as a result and have no interest in taking Wilson's salary. With that being said, Wilson has been solid this year: he ranks 10th in completion percentage, 16th in passing yards, sixth in passing touchdowns, and has only thrown eight interceptions in 15 games. He's no longer a Pro Bowl player, but he's still a starting-caliber quarterback. If he's willing to sign on the cheap and the Raiders can't draft their own quarterback of the future, maybe signing him to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job makes sense.

Why might not: The Raiders really need to draft their quarterback of the future this offseason. After moving on from Derek Carr and soon doing the same with Garoppolo, they need to get off the veteran quarterback treadmill and reset their schedule. O'Connell has done a good job since taking over for Garoppolo given the circumstances, but he doesn't look like he should be the option long-term. The best way for the Raiders to find this player is through the draft, not adding a running back veteran quarterback. — Tashan Reid, Raiders beat the writer

Minnesota Vikings

Why Wilson might be a good fit: This sounds like a sort of Hail Mary, which seems appropriate considering Wilson is the subject. The Vikings' quarterback plans for 2024 are uncertain, as Kirk Cousins' contract is up at the end of the season and he likely has several suitors. If Cousins ​​signs elsewhere, the Vikings could look for high-end talent in the draft. In this case, they would likely sign a bridge midfielder to allow this young man to develop. If released, Wilson would fit into this category along with other mid-to-lower-tier options.

Why might not: The return of Cousins ​​would end this discussion immediately. But even if he leaves, it's fair to question whether Wilson's asking price makes sense. For example, Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.5 million contract with the Raiders in March. Wilson is older, but also more accomplished. Let's say he wanted a two-year deal worth $40 million. The Vikings, who will likely draft a QB in Cousins' absence, are unlikely to pay that kind of money for a short-term answer. Furthermore, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell values ​​accuracy in the middle of the field and great field vision in his QB spots. Although Wilson has produced statistically this season, those traits are questionable, which is why the Broncos benched him in the first place. — Alec Lewis, Vikings beat writer

New England Patriots

Why Wilson might be a good fit: The short answer is that the Patriots need a starting quarterback in 2024 after the end of the Mac Jones era. It's not yet clear who will make key decisions for the team this season, but Bill Belichick praised Wilson before their game last weekend, which the Patriots won. If Belichick is still around, he might be interested in a quick fix plan rather than a rebuild, which could make Wilson an option in New England.

Why might not: If the Patriots end up choosing between the top two, there will be plenty of reasons to take advantage and acquire a quarterback on a rookie contract. It's also worth noting that Wilson is 35 years old and may not fit the Patriots' hopes of finding a long-term quarterback this offseason, especially if Belichick doesn't make the decisions moving forward. — Chad Graf, Patriots beat writer

Washington leaders

Why Wilson might be a good fit: Jacoby Brissett on Sunday will become Washington's 36th starting quarterback since 1993. This sad tale means all options must be considered. At the right price – meaning salary; No trade picks to be seen in Washington – Wilson could be considered a viable option if the franchise seeks a quick turnaround and a marquee player.

Why might not: Further proof that time is a flat circle: Coach Ron Rivera made a push to trade for Wilson in 2022, but Wilson had no interest in joining the circus of leaders under owner Dan Snyder. Now with Snyder out — and Rivera likely out after this season — does Ross want to cook in the nation's capital? Even if he did, it is unlikely that the leaders would have any interest. The depth of any rebuild will be determined by new decision-makers, but it's clear Washington's holes go beyond the quarterback. If the Leaders retain the No. 3 pick in the draft, they will likely select a highly touted prospect. Brissett, a 2024 free agent, makes a clean veteran to pair with a draft pick or Sam Howell. — Ben Standage

(Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

