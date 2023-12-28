Unbridled perfection at home Under Heinz, Johansson-Rossi-Hartmann line dominates: Key takeaways vs. Red Wings

street. PAUL, Minn. — Not long after the Detroit Red Wings tied the score early in the third period, Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno scored goals 52 seconds apart to help seal a 6-3 Wild win on Wednesday. Marcus Johansson scored a season-best two goals and three points, Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Matt Bolde also scored, and Filip Gustafsson won for the eighth time in his last 10 starts, as the Wild won their seventh home game out of seven. New coach John Hynes.

The Wild improved to 11-3 under Hynes.

Kaprizov, the NHL's No. 1 Star of the Week, extended his point streak to five games (five goals, nine points). He had six shots.

The Wild improved to 10-0 when they first scored under Hynes, and 13-1-3 this season.

The Wild are off until the home-and-home front end with the Jets, which begins in Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon.

Johansson-Rossi-Hartmann line plus 3

With Ryan Hartmann back after missing two games with an upper-body injury, Hines reunited the Johansson-Marco Rossi-Hartmann line and it led to one goal in the second period, two goals in the third period and several other scoring opportunities.

After a great play from Rossi to spark a rush up the ice in the second, Hartmann hit the gas inside the offensive blue line, splitting two defenders and only scoring due to a great save from James Reimer. But the Red Wings tipped the rebound right onto Johansson's stick for an unassisted goal. In the third period, Johansson set up a goal for Hartmann, then Rossi set up for Johansson for a three-point play.

Hartman's injury came at a bad time for the Grinder as he had just warmed up with goals in back-to-back games after spending his time on the fourth line until Mats Zuccarello was injured. Hartman had a healthy conversation with Hines and realized that the Wild had won their first two games under the new coach with his suspension and that he would just have to wait to be moved up in the lineup.

“I mean, we were winning hockey games,” Hartman said when asked how he stayed patient. “I'll play goalie if we win hockey games.”

Wild killer Patrick Kane strikes fast

If Wild fans weren't aware that Patrick Kane was returning to the NHL after offseason hip surgery, they quickly found out that the Wild slayer was back. Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 lead just 38 seconds into the game, but Kane tied the score at 6:32 when Zach Bogosian was unaware he had slipped behind him on the Wild blue line. At close range, Kane fired a powerful shot past Gustafsson, scoring his sixth goal and 11th point in 11 games for the Red Wings. The longtime Chicago Blackhawk and future Hall of Famer has 25 career goals against the Wild (third all-time) and 54 points (tied for fourth).

What a month it was when my boy died

Remember, the last time Boldy faced the Red Wings, he took two penalties and created a host of scoring chances, prompting former coach Dean Evason to criticize him after the game. He had one goal in 12 matches at that point in the season. Evason was ejected the next day, Boldy scored in Hines' debut and now has nine goals and 12 points in 14 games under Hines.

Boldy had two great chances in the first 38 seconds. The first came after Joel Eriksson Ek stole the puck and sent it to him low with only Reimer in front of him. But the puck slipped off his stick. Seconds later, Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov combined to assist on his 10th goal of the season.

Three stars

1. Marcus Johansson, Wild: It wasn't long after Johansson posted a career-high 24-game goal drought in Boston, scoring two goals and an assist. He was plus-3 and had three shots.

2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: Scored a big goal in the third period for his third in three games, played a big role in Johansson's first goal and had four shots.

3. Alex DeBrincat, Red Wings: The Detroit sharpshooter had a goal, an assist and four shots.

(Markus Johansson Image: Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)