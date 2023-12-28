The Dodgers offer Yoshinobu Yamamoto





”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “thumbnail_url”: null, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType “: “rich”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “It is also the longest free agent deal for a full-time pitcher (not including two-way stars) since Wayne Garland signed with Cleveland for 10 years and $2.3 million Dollars in 1977. It was released five years later.



Yamamoto's blockbuster comes after the Dodgers had already won the offseason by signing Shohei Ohtani to a stunning 10-year, $700 million deal with unprecedented deferrals, He was then replaced by right-hander Tyler Glasnow and extended in order to bolster their rotation.



”I wouldn't say\”[Ohtani\\] “It was the only reason I decided to come here,” Yamamoto said through a translator. “Even if he goes somewhere else, I'll probably end up in Los Angeles as a Dodger. Moreover, Shohei is obviously not only one of the best Japanese players, he's one of the best, in all of MLB. To be able to play With him going forward means a lot to me.



The trio of Ohtani, Yamamoto and Glasnow represent more than $1.1 billion in deals that Los Angeles has agreed to this offseason, and the unprecedented postponements in Ohtani's contract were largely what allowed them to make all of these The moves come together.



It's been an exciting couple of weeks for the Dodgers community, and being able to add a starting pitcher is such a great way to wrap up 2023 and add to what we expect to be an exciting 2024 season, general manager Brandon Gomez said.







”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “thumbnail_url”: null, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType”: “rich”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “As evidenced by his historic signing, Yamamoto, 25, is a potential front-line starter despite his lightweight frame. The 5-foot-10 right-hander's repertoire features a fastball that falls in the mid-to-upper 90s and several secondary sweep throws, including his signature curveball, as well as a splitter and cutter/slipper.



He comes to the Majors having won a title Triple Crown in Nippon Professional Baseball, leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts, and the Eiji Sawamura Award — Japan's version of the Cy Young — in each of the past three seasons. Overall, he went 49-16 with a 1.44 ERA and 580 strikeouts in that span.”,”type”:text”},{“__typename”:OEmbed”,”html”:”:







We couldn't be more excited to bring Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Dodgers," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in a statement. "You can't win three MVP awards before the age of 25 without an exceptional combination of talent, work ethic and mental toughness. He is an elite pitcher with an impressive dedication to his craft and will only become more dynamic in a Dodger uniform. We're excited to have him be a mainstay at the top of our starting rotation for years to come. The deal is worth $325 million, sources told MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, and the Dodgers are on the hook for a publishing fee of about

Your visit account profile to manage your subscriptions.

