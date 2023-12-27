December 27, 2023

The Broncos are benching QB Russell Wilson for the rest of the 2023 season to maintain financial flexibility

Joy Love December 27, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders used a similar tactic last season with Derek Carr, drafting the starter in favor of Stidham, who was then a backup. Now in Denver, Stidham takes over after signing with the Mile High club this offseason.

Wilson played better under Payton than in Denver's disastrous first season in 2022, but the offense has struggled of late. The Week 15 loss in Detroit came with a sideline reprimand for Wilson from Payton. The coach denied the dispute, but the interaction underscored the fragile future of the midfielder.

Denver dug itself out of a 1-5 hole to start the season, using a five-game winning streak to reach playoff contention. But losing three of the past four, including Sunday night's loss to New England, has squandered their chances.

In 15 starts this year, Wilson has completed 66.44 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards — the fewest in 12 seasons — with 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Once touted as the piece that could get Denver through their playoff drought, if this is the end of Wilson with the Broncos, it will be a huge disappointment.

Payton will use the final two weeks to see what he has in Stidham, who threw for 584 yards with four TDs and three INTs in two games last season with Vegas.

With two games remaining, the 7-8 Broncos have an 8% chance of reaching the postseason, according to Next Gen Stats. They'll need Stidham to guide them to wins over the Chargers and Raiders and get some help.

Pinning Wilson to stay healthy is a sign that Payton is ready to begin evaluations for the 2024 season as the coach continues to shape the roster to his liking.

