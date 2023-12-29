Thursday Night Football: Amari Cooper and Allen Lazard are inactive for Browns-Jets

Browns receiver Amari Cooper will not have any appearances on Thursday Night Football.

Cooper, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year during his 265-yard game against the Texans on Sunday, is inactive with a heel injury.

Cooper went through a pre-match warm-up after which it was decided he could not go.

He didn't participate in practices all week, and the Browns gave him a questionable rating.

It's the first game Cooper has missed with the Browns after starting the first 32 games of his career in Cleveland. He leads the team with 1,250 yards rushing, and his 265 yards against the Texans set the single-game record for the franchise.

Other inactives for the Browns are linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (knee), kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), punter Corey Bojorquez (left quad), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), center Luke Webler and defensive end Sam Kamara.

The Jets will not have receiver Allen Lazard, who is inactive due to illness. Lazard was in doubt after appearing in the report on Wednesday.

He has 23 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown in 14 games this season.

Other inactives for the Jets are quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), linebacker Zach Wilson (concussion), offensive tackle Austin Deculos, tight end Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), cornerback Bryce Hall and defensive end Carl Lawson.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was questionable with a right quad injury, suits up.