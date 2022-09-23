September 23, 2022

Aaron Judge misses 61 by a few feet, Yankees clinch playoff berth in home-and-away win over Red Sox

Joy Love September 23, 2022

Aaron Judge He hit the ball 113 mph and flew 404 feet.

The problem is that he hit The deepest part of Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates teammate Giancarlo Stanton’s two home races in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2022 in the Bronx, New York City.
(Elsa/Getty Images)

However, the New York Yankees managed to come back against the Boston Red Sox, and Josh Donaldson’s 10th-place song gave them a 5-4 win.

The judge’s long flight was not only close to being his fourth home run of the year, but it was also his 61st home run this season, as Roger Maris tied with AL record in one season.

New York Yankees right-back Aaron Judge (99) reacts after scoring a brace against the Minnesota Twins during the first half of a baseball game on Monday, September 5, 2022, in New York.

Memory expert said Aaron Judge’s No. 62 running home ball would be more valuable than Albert Pujols’ No. 700

With Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa beating the Maris between 1998 and 2001, 61 is considered by many to be the true record, so all eyes were on Judge in the Bronx.

Judge is a strong figure, but even this time, he couldn’t clear the wall of the central field where Monument Park is located 408 feet from the home plate.

But everyone thought he was gone.

Although he didn’t get hurt in the night, he kept his Gold Glove-caliber defense in the right field, throwing an absolute seed to keep a potential Red Sox lead off the rules at the top of the ninth inning.

The judge walked three times into the bout, the Red Sox bowlers booing each time.

This was Donaldson’s third game of the season, and his second against Boston this year. In August, he hit a big slam three times in extra innings, and on opening day, he had one game against Boston.

The Yankees also sealed a post-season spot with this win. It’s their sixth consecutive trip to postseason and 24th in the last 28 seasons, having only missed out in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016 in that period.

Judge now has three more games in the Bronx – against Boston – to get a 61 and 62 before the Yankees head to three games in Toronto.

