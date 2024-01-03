Disappointed Eagles fan Jasmine Jones talks about internet fame – NBC10 Philadelphia

Pennsylvania woman – caught on camera in a moment of exasperation during this An embarrassing loss Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals He perfectly embodied the frustration felt by Eagles fans everywhere — and he's speaking out after it took the Internet by storm.

“It's weird. I still can't believe this is really happening,” Jasmine Jones told NBC10 on Tuesday. “I'm just a mom who loves the Eagles.”

Jones, a former teacher who lives in northeastern Pennsylvania, took her three sons and a cousin to Sunday's Eagles-Cardinals game at Lincoln Financial Field as part of a Christmas gift and family tradition.

“I've been a fan my whole life and this was just our annual game,” Jones said.

Despite the Birds' recent struggles, many Eagles fans expected their New Year's Eve game against the Cardinals — one of the worst teams in the NFL — to be an easy win. It turned out not to be the case, as the Birds blew a 15-point lead and ultimately lost to the Cardinals 35-31, making it their fourth loss in their last five games.

Frustration was prominent among Eagles fans even before the loss. With the game tied 28-28 with just over three minutes left and the Eagles with the ball on first-and-2, quarterback Jalen Hurts ran the ball twice. It was at that moment when the camera caught Jones in the stands screaming: “What the hell are you doing?!”

“Tie game. I think there's about four minutes left. It's first-and-22 and Jalen runs the ball on first-and-20,” Jones said. “This is not what I would do.”

Seemingly, within minutes, Jones' moment of anger turned into an internet meme that embodies the confusion and anger Eagles fans have felt over the past few weeks.

“My phone started blowing up right after we kicked the goal,” Jones said.

From news and sports articles to merchandise, Jones' caught-on-camera moment has been popping up everywhere.

“My son came running into the room. He's like, 'Mama, mama, oh my God!' 'I just saw you on YouTube!'” Jones said.

Jones told NBC10 that her son had a similar reaction to what she did with the Eagles at No. 1 and 20.

“He was crying at that moment too because he was like, 'What's going on?' Why are we doing this?'' Jones said.

With the playoffs starting in just a few weeks, Jones — passionate about everything from the Eagles to her son's ball games — remains hopeful the Birds will still make it to the Super Bowl, especially if they take her advice.

“I hope Nick learns and figures it out,” she said. “I don't know it as much as others but I know you shouldn't run on first-and-22 in a tied game with four minutes left.”