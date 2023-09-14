The Braves clinch the 2023 NL East title

\n”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType”: “rich”},{ “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: The Braves are 63-26 since June 3. They came out of May by four games, June by seven games, July by 11 games. The lead and August by 14 games. They finished 17 games ahead of the Phillies.\n\n“We come to spring training, and the first thing we say is we want to win\n[NL\\] “East,” Strider said. “I think when you talk about something and make it your goal, and you’re so committed to it, it affects your preparedness and your focus. It allows you to narrow down and overcome any kind of adversity.”,”type”:text”},{” __typename”: “Video”,”contentDate”: “2023-09-14T00:50 :24.886Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferredPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”:https://mlb-cuts -diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2023/2023-09/13/b3746208 -90451c6e-eccda01c-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″, “type”: “video”, “description”: “Spencer Stryder holds the Phillies in One inning on four hits and picks up nine hits in seven innings starts” “displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”:”00:01:07″,”slug”:”spencer-strider-s-nine-strikeouts-x4064″,” tags”:[{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-144″,”title”:”Atlanta Braves”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:144″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-675911″,”title”:”Spencer Strider”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:675911″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”pitching”,”title”:”pitching”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight-reel-pitching”,”title”:”highlight reel pitching”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”samsung-vod”,”title”:”Samsung VOD”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”thumbnail”:{“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/pbmzem0ukanttz1i9uqm”},”title” : “Spencer Strider’s Nine Strikes”, “relativeSiteUrl”: “/video/spencer-strider-s-nine-strikeouts-x4064”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “Strider posted a 1.56 ERA” More than 40 1/3 innings (seven games) against the Phillies. But it was hard to forget the third-inning struggles he faced while starting Game 3 of the NLDS last year, despite remaining stable for most of the previous three weeks due to an oblique strain. Wednesday’s win was a reminder of how quickly the Braves distanced themselves from potential trouble this year. Strider and Elder became All-Stars in the absence of Fried and Wright. As for Charlie Morton, he’s proven there’s still magic in his 39-year-old arm.\n\nBut what makes this team the best team in Braves history is the incredible offense, which has racked up a NL record 282 home runs. He homered and paced 312, which was five more than the AL/NL record. Riley, 35, joins Olson, 51, and Acuña, 37, as members of the 35-plus team. Marcell Ozuna’s incredible bounce-back season has made him one of this club’s players. Ozzie Albies homer as the Braves are only the second team ever to have five players ever hit 30+ homers in the same season, joining the 2019 Twins.”,”type”:text”},{“__typename”:”: Video”,”contentDate”: “2023-09-14T01:28:42.089Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferredPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”:https://mlb-cuts-diamond. mlb.com/FORGE/2023/2023-09/13/49914b70-4832f208-a0cf7d1b-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type”: “video”,”description”: “Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the Braves” Clinches NL East Championship for sixth straight season, “displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”: “00:01:35″,”slug”:”snitker-on-braves-wing-nl-east”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-144″,”title”:”Atlanta Braves”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:144″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”interview”,”title”:”interview”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”clincher”,”title”:”clincher”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”manager-postgame”,”title”:”manager postgame”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”thumbnail”:{“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/fosw6vcgzo54a7pvblif”},”title” : “Snitker on Braves Wining NL East”, “relativeSiteUrl”: “/video/snitker-on-braves-ending-nl-east”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “So, it didn’t happen “ It’s not just about the MVP candidates. But with Acuña on the verge of a 40-homer, 40-steal season — and perhaps a previously unforeseen 40-70 season — and Olson looking to set both the franchise homer and RBI records, they’re adding to the splendor of a season that can be celebrated Several more times this year.\n\n“Every division title feels different, but the next one each year is the best. AJ Minter said. “This is what we expect when we put on an Atlanta Braves jersey every year, to be here every year.” That’s what makes this team and organization so special. “”,”type”:text”}],”contentType”:news”, “subHeadline”:null,”summary”:PHILADELPHIA — Even though they may never have faced a challenge, the Braves still relish the thrill of Obtaining the sixth consecutive crown in the National League East. They sprayed champagne and began targeting a long postseason run after a 4-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. “,”tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\”})”: empty “,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-144″,”title”:”Atlanta Braves”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:144″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”clincher”,”title”:”clincher”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”mark-bowman”,”title”:”Mark Bowman”,”type”:”contributor”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”slug”:”gamepk-716603″,”title”:”2023/09/13 atl@phi”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-recap”,”title”:”game recap”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”type”: “story”, “thumbnail”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/jklswwlc0en0jif8ux4w”, “title”: “Braves clinch 2023 NL” Eastern Address”}}”,”Person:489446″:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id”:489446}”,”Team:144″:{“__typename”:”Team”,”id”:144 },”Person:663586″:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id”:663586},”Person:621566″:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id”:621566},”Person:675911 “: {“__typename”: “Person”, “id”: 675911}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”: “mlbglobal08,mlbcom08”, “linkInternalFilters”: “mlb”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title” :”Major League Baseball”,”lang”:”en”} window.appId = ” /*–>*/
52 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA – Although they may never have faced a challenge, the Braves still relish the thrill of winning a sixth straight National League East title. They sprayed champagne and began targeting a long postseason with a 4-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
“They’re all special, and they’re all really tough,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “You should have fun every time you get a chance to do it. It’s like I told them, ‘Don’t forget how you feel’ because it feels really good that lets you know that your hard work is for something.”
- Remaining matches (16): In MIA (3), versus PHI (3), in WSH (4), versus CHC (3), versus WSH (3)
- Ranking update: The Braves are currently the top leader in the NL Division, meaning they will receive a bye in the first round and will face the winner of the No. 4 and No. 5 Wild Card teams in a five-game NL Division Series starting October 7.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the third to back up Spencer Stryder, who limited the damage over a 36-pitch first and wound up allowing just one run over seven innings. As soon as Kirby Yates scored the final home run of the night, the Braves began celebrating their final division title on the field as the 2022 season unceremoniously ended.
“It feels good no matter how we do it,” Ronald Acuña Jr. said. “Mission not completed.”
The Braves increased their MLB title total to 23. That matches the second-closest date for clinching them. The 1995 club also closed out the NL East on September 13, and the 2002 team was clinched on September 9.
But winning the division was just the first goal for the Braves, who could face the Phillies for the second straight year in the NL Division Series. Regardless of whether or not this rematch comes to fruition, they will aim to reintroduce themselves to the euphoria they felt in 2021, when they won the World Series.
“There’s something special about this group,” Riley said. “We believe in each other. We work hard every day. It’s a lot of fun coming to the park every day.”
Benefiting from MVP-caliber seasons by Acuña and Matt Olson, the Braves owned MLB’s best record for most of the second half of the season. They’re four wins away from their second straight 100-win season, which is remarkable considering they’ve gone at least three months without Max Fried and Kyle Wright, two of the team’s best players. They also spent the first month of the season without reliever Raisel Iglesias.
But thanks to Bryce Elder’s run, the rotation remained strong and benefited from one of the strongest lineups baseball has ever seen. The Braves were in first place at the end of each of their games, except April 2, when they sat a half-game behind the Mets, who had played an extra game at that point. But they didn’t really take the lead until June 3, when they began a seven-game winning streak that included a sweep of the Mets.
“This team was amazing,” said Farid, who was absent for three months due to inflammation in his left forearm. “We’ve had some injuries throughout the year, but this group is special. Everyone has been able to pick each other up when we needed to. It’s been a lot of fun to enjoy the success of our season and know that it’s not over yet. It’s just the beginning.”
The Braves have won 63-26 since June 3. They exited May by four games, June by seven games, July by 11 games, and August by 14 games. They finished with a 17-game lead over the Phillies.
“We come to spring training, and the first thing we say is we want to win a championship [NL] “East,” Strider said. “I think when you talk about something and you make it your goal, and you’re so committed to it, it affects your preparedness and your focus. It allows you to narrow it down and overcome any kind of adversity.”
Strider posted a 1.56 ERA over 40 1/3 innings (seven games) against the Phillies. But it was hard to forget his third-inning struggles while starting Game 3 of the NLDS last year, despite remaining stable for most of the previous three weeks with an oblique strain.
Strider’s ability to score just 74 runs after his rough first inning in Wednesday’s win was a reminder of how quickly the Braves distanced themselves from potential trouble this year. Strider and Elder became All-Stars in Fried and Wright’s absence. As for Charlie Morton, he proved that there is still magic in his 39-year-old arm.
But what makes this team the best team in Braves history is the incredible offense, which has hit an NL-record 282 home runs and paced 312, five more than the AL/NL record. Riley, 35, joins Olson, 51, and Acuña, 37, as members of the 35-plus team. Marcell Ozuna’s incredible bounce-back season has made him one of this club’s players. Ozzie Albies homer The Braves are only the second team ever to have five players ever hit 30-plus homers in the same season, joining the 2019 Twins.
So, it wasn’t just about the MVP candidates. But with Acuña on the verge of a 40-homer, 40-steal season — and perhaps a previously unexpected 40-70 season — and Olson seeking to set both the franchise homer and RBI records, they are adding to the splendor of a season that could be celebrated several more times this year.
“Every division title looks different, but the next one every year is the best,” AJ Minter said. “This is what we expect when we put on an Atlanta Braves jersey every year, to be here every year. That’s what makes this team and organization so special.”
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk named NFC Offensive Player of the Year for Week 1 – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
Luis Rubiales interview with Piers Morgan, fact checked
49ers QB Brock Purdy looks like ‘young Russell Wilson,’ claims Kyle Brandt – NBC Sports Bay Area & California