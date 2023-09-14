The Braves clinch the 2023 NL East title



The Braves are 63-26 since June 3. They came out of May by four games, June by seven games, July by 11 games. The lead and August by 14 games. They finished 17 games ahead of the Phillies.



"We come to spring training, and the first thing we say is we want to win

[NL] East," Strider said. "I think when you talk about something and make it your goal, and you're so committed to it, it affects your preparedness and your focus. It allows you to narrow down and overcome any kind of adversity."

Strider posted a 1.56 ERA over 40 1/3 innings (seven games) against the Phillies. But it was hard to forget the third-inning struggles he faced while starting Game 3 of the NLDS last year, despite remaining stable for most of the previous three weeks due to an oblique strain. Wednesday's win was a reminder of how quickly the Braves distanced themselves from potential trouble this year. Strider and Elder became All-Stars in the absence of Fried and Wright. As for Charlie Morton, he's proven there's still magic in his 39-year-old arm.



But what makes this team the best team in Braves history is the incredible offense, which has racked up a NL record 282 home runs. He homered and paced 312, which was five more than the AL/NL record. Riley, 35, joins Olson, 51, and Acuña, 37, as members of the 35-plus team. Marcell Ozuna's incredible bounce-back season has made him one of this club's players. Ozzie Albies homer as the Braves are only the second team ever to have five players ever hit 30+ homers in the same season, joining the 2019 Twins.

So, it didn't happen just about the MVP candidates. But with Acuña on the verge of a 40-homer, 40-steal season — and perhaps a previously unforeseen 40-70 season — and Olson looking to set both the franchise homer and RBI records, they're adding to the splendor of a season that can be celebrated several more times this year.



"Every division title feels different, but the next one each year is the best," AJ Minter said. "This is what we expect when we put on an Atlanta Braves jersey every year, to be here every year. That's what makes this team and organization so special."

PHILADELPHIA — Even though they may never have faced a challenge, the Braves still relish the thrill of obtaining the sixth consecutive crown in the National League East. They sprayed champagne and began targeting a long postseason run after a 4-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.