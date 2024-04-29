CHICAGO – Carlos Correa joins the hot Minnesota Twins.

Winners of seven straight games, the Twins will get an overall boost as Correa is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list before Monday night's series opener at the Chicago White Sox, according to a team source.

The Twins are expected to option rookie Austin Martin to Triple-A St. Louis. Paul to make room for Correa, who has been on the IL since April 12 with a right intercostal strain.

Correa is hitting .306/.432/.444 with one home run and four RBIs in 44 games this season. He joins an offense firing on all cylinders.

A week ago, the Twins were 7-13, hitting .195/.281/.329 and scoring 3.4 runs per game. After a whole week Sausage festival Where they've been enjoying below-average opponents and in the dugout raising bagged summer sausages every time they score, the Twins are a game above .500.

In their past seven games, the Twins have hit .348/.406/.602 and scored 8.1 runs per game. During that period, former running backs Carlos Santana, Willie Castro and Kyle Farmer began to find success.

Now, the Twins add their best players to the lineup as they prepare to take on a White Sox team that has suddenly resurged. After winning just three of its first 25 games, Chicago swept Tampa Bay over the weekend.

Correa returns to the Twins without the benefit of a minor league rehab stint. He last played a little over two weeks ago in a loss to Detroit, where he suffered the injury on a cold night while dunking.

The shortstop is the first of several notable players expected to return to the Twins this week. The team could also bring back relievers Jhoan Duran and Justin Topa while they are on the south side. Both were expected to be among the Twins' back relievers but neither played this season, as Duran was sidelined with a right oblique strain while Topa was sidelined with left hamstring tendonitis.

(Photo: David Berding/Getty Images)