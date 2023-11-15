November 15, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Georgia No. 1 in latest CFP rankings, Washington, Oregon Top 2: Where does this leave the Buckeyes

Georgia No. 1 in latest CFP rankings, Washington, Oregon Top 2: Where does this leave the Buckeyes

Joy Love November 15, 2023 3 min read

Written by Nicole Auerbach, Seth Emerson, Austin Meek, and Cameron Teague Robinson

Georgia was ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s latest College Football Playoff rankings. Here’s what you need to know:

  • No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida rounded out the top four in the rankings.
  • No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon were the first two teams eliminated from playoff contention.
  • The top four teams are all 10-0, with Michigan and Ohio State facing off in a Big Ten showdown on November 25.
CFP RK a team register the previous Up arc

1

10-0

2

1

2

10-0

1

3

3

10-0

3

2

4

10-0

4

4

5

10-0

5

5

6

9-1

6

6

7

9-1

7

7

8

9-1

8

8

9

8-2

14

11

10

9-1

11

9

11

8-2

12

10

12

8-2

10

12

13

8-2

9

13

14

8-2

17

14

15

7-3

19

15

16

8-2

22

N.R

17

7-3

21

19

18

7-3

13

21

19

7-3

20

20

20

8-2

24

22

21

7-3

25

23

22

7-3

18

16

23

7-3

15

24

24

9-1

23

17

25

7-3

16

N.R

Evaluating the committee’s decisions

The committee made the right call in sliding Georgia into first place now that the Dawgs have two of the best wins of any opponent (over Missouri and Ole Miss). The only thing I have about the top six is ​​that Washington is still behind Florida State – despite a stronger resume that includes a win over No. 6 Oregon. I’m surprised there’s been no change in any iteration of the rankings so far this season, especially this week as we see the selection committee make an adjustment to first place for a similar reason. — Nicole Auerbach is a senior writer at CFB

Why Georgia is #1

As upset as Georgia fans and its program are about these rankings, after they’ve been around this long enough, it seems important. First, it’s a good reward for the way Georgia has played lately. More importantly, the Bulldogs are set up to survive a loss down the stretch.

See also  Georgia State, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State were selected for the college football game

Clearly enough of the committee members appreciate what Kirby Smart’s team has done on the field, including a schedule that looks better than it did at the start of the season. That will make it difficult for Georgia to freefall out of the top four if it loses, either this weekend at Tennessee or in the SEC Championship game against Alabama. (It would be hard to stomach an unranked Georgia Tech team losing between them.) Much will still depend on what happens elsewhere, but Georgia is now in a stronger position than it was two weeks ago. — Seth Emerson, Georgia beat writer

Did Ohio State fall by surprise?

This was what I expected to happen. Georgia deserved to leapfrog Ohio State after the upset win over Ole Miss, but again, that ranking doesn’t mean much to the Buckeyes. Ohio State still has one of the best resumes in the country, but the game in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25 will determine whether the Buckeyes or Michigan advance to the College Football Playoff. Fortunately for Ohio State, it appears to be playing its best football of the season right now, despite Georgia’s rise in the rankings.

It’s all in front of Ohio State. Beat Minnesota on Saturday and then the game. These are the most important things for the Buckeyes right now: The seeding means Ohio State controls its own destiny. — Cameron Teague Robinson, Ohio State beat writer

Michigan still has a chance at first place

The “Michigan didn’t play anyone” argument was finally put to rest after the Wolverines’ win over Penn State, the No. 12 ranked team this week. That 24-15 victory wasn’t enough to put the Wolverines ahead of Ohio State or Georgia, but it kept them firmly in the top four. After waiting so long for the first test, Michigan got a big one, playing a talented Penn State team on the road the day after Jim Harbaugh was suspended. They remain undefeated and will have a chance to be No. 1 if they win their next two games against Maryland and Ohio State. — Michigan State’s Austin Meek beat Writer

Required reading

(Photo: Brett Davis/USA Today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Draymond Green was ejected for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a fight between the Timberwolves and Warriors.

November 15, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63 – NBC 7 San Diego

November 15, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Trent Williams finishes 49ers-Jaguars without setback. Colton McKevitz Day by Day – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

November 14, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

David Zaslav Admits Striking Writers Were ‘Right About Everything’ – The Hollywood Reporter

November 15, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Mars probe sees the red planet’s atmosphere glowing green at night

November 15, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Georgia No. 1 in latest CFP rankings, Washington, Oregon Top 2: Where does this leave the Buckeyes

November 15, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Amazon’s new security robot is kind of cute

November 15, 2023 Len Houle