Baker Mayfield leads the underdog Bucs to an upset playoff win

TAMPA — After suffering rib and ankle injuries, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the wild-card round, securing the Buccaneers' biggest playoff win since their 27th Super Bowl win. a point. 37th win, despite being a 3.5-point underdog at home on Monday night.

“There's something about whether you're an underdog or not [on] “It's a road game, you just have your back against the wall and know your team's only up against everyone else when you get counted,” said Mayfield, who became the first Buccaneer to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a postseason game — It's a feat that even his predecessor, Tom Brady, couldn't accomplish during his three years with Tampa. “Obviously, I'm very comfortable with that, but our team has completely embraced that all year.”

On top of that, he was dealing with a rib injury suffered two weeks ago in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, and then an ankle injury suffered in Carolina last week. Mayfield flew with his physical therapist twice this week to help him overcome injuries, which limited his practice time.

“He screwed it up,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “I mean, if you look at him during the week — he was limping, he wasn't training, he was getting a little better every day — I hope they don't hit him too much. I know they got some treatment.” “Shots on him and they got what, four sacks? So he came back from that, stayed with the plan, never backed down, made play after play, and that says a lot about him.”

Despite six drops from his receiving targets in the first half alone, including three from tight end Cade Otton, Mayfield kept the positive, encouraging energy on the sideline.

“He was sharp. I mean, he was sharp all game long. They dropped some passes, but he kept coming back, kept coming at them,” Bowles said.

“He's always encouraging,” said Otton, who led the Bucs with 89 receiving yards. “I feel like as a team we embrace his personality. Just always competing, always having that fire. We're seeing it come together, we're getting better as far as executing. We're never out of the fight. We'll always compete like he does.”

After a 28-yard field goal on the opening drive from Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin, Mayfield found rarely used wide receiver David Moore on a crossing route for a 44-yard touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. McLaughlin followed with field goals of 54 and 48 yards in the second quarter. Third-quarter safety Anthony Nelson provided a much-needed jolt, as Mayfield connected with rookie Trey Palmer on a 56-yard touchdown two plays later. He then connected with wide receiver Chris Godwin up the middle for a 23-yard score in the fourth.

“I love playing with Baker,” outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett said. “I knew Baker was going to be special for us once he won the job. I've seen that since he first came into the league. He just needed to be healthy and get a good shot. And I think he's got that with us, and he's showing what he can do.” “He did it with him, and I like what I see from him.”

Moments after running off the field at Raymond James Stadium with the slogan “Let's Go!” Mayfield was asked to compare the win to his 48-37 playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was with the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

Mayfield shrugged and paused briefly. “Very well,” he said, before revealing a sly smile and smiling.

Was it any sweeter after the journey he had taken over the past year? After being traded by the Browns in July 2022, cut by the Panthers in December of that year and signing with the Los Angeles Rams for five games before the Bucs signed him this offseason to a one-year, $4 million deal?

“Yeah, I mean I don't like the direct comparison,” Mayfield said. “But yeah, obviously the ups and downs I've had in the last few years, it's been great…but our sights are set on bigger goals, so we're moving on to the next one.”

The next game will be on the road, against the Detroit Lions in the divisional round, with the Bucs as underdogs once again. The Lions currently occupy first place by 6 points after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 on Sunday evening.

The Bucs lost to the Lions 20-6 when they hosted them in Week 6.

“We don't really think or care about what the outside says,” Otton said. “We know the quality of players we have in the locker room, the quality of people, the coaches, the entire organization.”

“It's a revenge tour,” inside linebacker Devin White added. “Everyone in this locker room, we believe in each other, and that's all that matters. People will talk on TV, they will make their predictions. But at the end of the day, the ball has to be put in its right place.” “We have to go out and play. What people say doesn't determine the outcome.”