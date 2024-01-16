Minnesota vs Iowa Wrestling Dual 2024: Live updates from Iowa City

What : #12 Minnesota (5-0) vs. #2 Iowa (6-0)

where : Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)

when : Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 pm CST

How to watch :Big Ten Network

Iowa State is coming off a 22-10 win over Nebraska on Friday in which the Hawkeyes won seven of 10 games. Ben Koetter, who was a member of Iowa's football team in the fall, is on the roster but did not pitch this season. Will we see the real new phenomenon against Minnesota? Will true freshman Gable Arnold be back in the lineup? These questions will be answered in Iowa City.

The Golden Gophers are perfect this year, but they face their toughest test against the Hawkeyes. Patrick Mackey is 4-1 against Drake Ayala but Ayala picked up his first win during the Soldier's Salute. A Mackey win is crucial for Minnesota to keep pace.

Possible formations

125: Decision No. 9 Drake Ayala (Iowa) No. 20 Patrick Mackey (Minnesota), 8-5

First half: Ayala tries to sneak in the first minute, but no goal is scored. Mackey scored a brace with 27 seconds left in the first half and Ayala got away with 13 seconds left for a 3-1 lead.

Second period: Ayala picks the bottom, commits to a hard ride, and exceeds one minute of riding time midway through the period. Ayala escaped with 38 seconds left. Ayala scores one, then turns it into a double, scoring with 11 seconds left in the first period for a 5-3 lead at the end of the period.

3rd period: McKee picks the bottom and escapes but Ayala scores one and covers both ankles for a takedown but McKee escapes. Ayala leads 8-5. Ride time is less than a minute for Macy. Ayala was stopped with 13 seconds left. Mackie rushes but can't score. Ayala wins 8-5.

Iowa 3, Minnesota 0

133: Tyler Wells (Minnesota) decided No. 23 Cali Petersen (Iowa), 6-3.

First period: Ankle pick off a Petersen shot to remove Wells followed by a Petersen escape. Wales leads 3-1.

2nd period: Wales pick the bottom and Pietersen works hard for close landing points. Petersen takes over a minute to ride with 46 seconds remaining in the period. Petersen finished the period in front with 1:46 to ride after a full ride.

Third period: Petersen goes down and escapes with 1:37 left. Wales lead 3-2. Wells hits one, switches to the other leg, and scores with 1:10 left. Good call for a stall but he leads 6-2. Challenged by the Iowa bench but the call still stands. No change. Wales gets less than a minute to ride but Pietersen escapes for a 6-3 lead for Wales. Wells stalled with five seconds remaining but it didn't matter. Wales won 6-3.

Iowa 3, Minnesota 3

141: #1 Decision Real Woods (Iowa). #21 Vance Fombauer (Minnesota) 5-2

First period: Woods hits a high crotch and goes out to the right side with 1:08 elapsed for a 3-0 lead. Woods had one minute of riding time with 53 seconds remaining. VomBaur escapes with 18 seconds left and shoots the ball but doesn't score. Woods leads 3-1.

Second period: Woods takes off and escapes in eight seconds for a 4-1 lead. There is no recording for the rest of the period.

Third period: Fonbourg retreats. Escape to VomBaur for the win 1:44 left. Woods hit a shot followed by a long melee lasting 1:40 but there was no result. Woods wins 5-2 after tabulating the riding time point.

Iowa 6, Minnesota 3

149: #14 Decision by Caleb Rathjen (Iowa). Drew Roberts (Minnesota), 7-3

First period: High attempt by Rathjen and leg hook for a takedown with 1:22 to go followed by an escape 14 seconds later. Rathjen lead 3-1 at half-time.

Second half: Rathjen pulls back and escapes in 28 seconds to lead 4-1. Rathjen hits a single to left side and goes out the back door but the clock runs out with no score. Rathjen still leads 4-1.

Third period: Roberts goes down and escapes in eight seconds. Rathjen leads 4-2. Ratjen hits a single and turns into a double takedown with 1:10 left. Roberts escapes after 15 seconds. Rathjen leads 7-3. There is no recording for the rest of the period. Rathjen wins 7-3.

Iowa 9, Minnesota 3

157: Decision No. 18 Michael Blokhus (Minnesota) No. 2 Jared Frank (Iowa), 5-4

First half: Direct double by Frank and scores with 1:20 left in the match. Blockhus scored with a minute to go but Frank still led 3-1. Blockhus takes a shot but a stalemate is called.

2nd period: Frank settles down and gets to his feet to escape with 1:24 remaining for a 4-1 lead. There is no recording for the rest of the period.

Third period: Blockhaus goes down and escapes within five seconds to cut the lead in half. Straight on the double by Frank and it turns into a single but a stalemate is called at the end. Blockhus doubled with 20 seconds left to take a 5-4 lead and come away with the win.

Iowa 9, Minnesota 6

165: #7 Decision by Michael Caliendo (Iowa). Blaine Brenner (Minnesota) 5-1

1st period: Brenner singles but Caliendo limps and gets to a two-on-one tie but Brenner comes out and resets with 1:30 left. There is no recording for the rest of the period.

Second period: Caliendo is on and off in eight seconds for a 1-0 lead. The attack was set up by Caliendo and eventually scored a 5-0 lead after a technical violation for hands to the face against Brenner. Caliendo finished the period to maintain a 5-0 lead.

Third period: Brenner goes down and escapes in eight seconds. Caliendo leads 5-1. Stalling against Brenner with 26 seconds left. No scoring. Caliendo won 5-1.

Iowa 12, Minnesota 6

174: Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) Big decision Sam Skillings, 13-2

1st period: Low single by Skilings and out the back door but Kennedy sticks to his leg and is potentially dangerous with 1:52 remaining. A single by Skillings followed by another scramble that eventually stalemate. Kennedy counters Skillings' attack and scores a takedown with 24 seconds left. He passed through for the try and Kennedy got two near-falls for a 5-0 lead.

Second period: Kennedy drops and escapes in eight seconds for a 6-0 lead. A re-attack by Kennedy adds a second takedown and a 9-0 lead. Skillings escaped with 58 seconds left for his first point. Not registering for the rest of the period. Kennedy leads 9-1.

3rd period: Skillings opts for a touchdown and escape with 1:38 remaining but Kennedy leads 9-2. Shot by Skilling but Kennedy fell behind 13-2 with time to ride.

Iowa 16, Minnesota 6

184: #10 Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota) vs. Aiden Riggins (Iowa)

1st period: Single to the right side and Riggins tried to roll downfield and Salazar scored with 41 seconds left for a 3-0 lead.

Second period: Salazar escapes in 10 seconds for a 4-0 lead.

Third period: Riggins opts for neutrality.

