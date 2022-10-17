Tua Tagovailoa prepares for the start of a Dolphins vs Steelers match

Miami – Dolphin Quarterback Toa Tagoviloa He will prepare this week as a start for the team for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said, referring to his return to the football field after spending the past two weeks on concussion protocol.

Tagoviloa has not played since Miami’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29, when he suffered a concussion that led to a brief hospitalization after hitting his head on the ground. The play occurred four days after a similar incident against the Buffalo Bills on September 25, when Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground and tripped while trying to return to the rally.

He was evaluated for a concussion at the end of the first half of the Bills game, but he passed his examination. Tagoviloa and the team later explained that it was a back injury he sustained earlier that caused the trip.

The Dolphins lost both games that Tagovailoa missed, raising their record to 3-3 after starting the season with three straight wins. At the time of his injury, Tagoviloa led the NFL in QBR and ranked second in passing yards and third in passing. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week Two after throwing for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns – both of the highest career levels – in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami’s crime witnessed a sharp decline without Tagoviloa on the field. During the first three weeks of the season, the Dolphins ranked first and second in the league in points per lead, and added projected attacking points, respectively. In the time since, they have fallen to 28th in offensive EPA and 29th in points per lead.