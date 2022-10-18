Broncos’ Russell Wilson injured his hamstring missing his Chargers

Englewood, CA – Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson He added another sore Monday night to an already agonizing start to his first season with the team as he picked up a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Denver’s 19-16 loss in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

“I kind of struggled to move on one, and I had to throw it away,” Wilson said. “It made me kind of good in the fourth quarter. I just tried to play through it… just trying to find a way to win the game.”

Wilson received treatment after the game and will be evaluated on Tuesday morning. As of Monday night, the common belief was that he would be taken for an MRI test as well.

Wilson’s injury comes amid an ongoing struggle for the Broncos’ offensive. Denver (2-4) scored 16 points or less in five of his six games and had a -9 yard pass in the second inning against the Charger.

Wilson finished Monday’s game 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards to land, but 173 of those passers-by plus touchdowns came in the first half. It was 3 of 11 for 15 yards in the second half.

Wilson received treatment for a partial muscle tear near his right shoulder following Denver’s fourth-week loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2. defeat the two.

“The shoulder was good,” Wilson said, “but listen, the only thing that matters to us is the win.” find a solution.”

The Broncos exchanged five draft picks, including two first-round picks and two second-round picks, plus three players to the Seattle Seahawks to take over Wilson. They then signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension just before the start of the season.

But the Broncos are now one of the lowest scoring teams in the league and rank at or near the bottom in the red zone attack zone, goal-scoring positions, and transfers down third.

“This is very disappointing,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday night. “We need more urgency across the board – it starts with me as the coach, then all the other coaches, then the players. The players need to be more urgency. … We are performing at a higher level, and we have to come up with some better plays.”

Wilson has now thrown for under 220 yards in three of the Broncos’ six games, and his only 300-yard effort was a 340-yard day in his season-opening loss in Seattle. Overall, the Broncos scored only five points in the third quarter, and two of those points came through a safety from the second week of defense against Houston.

On Monday, the Broncos only had a quarter in the third quarter.

In overtime, the Broncos attack opened with a three and went out, then after their defense stopped the Charger to recover the ball in their 31-yard streak, Denver responded with another three. Wilson threw shortages in his only attempt to pass overtime, both in third place plays.

“We could have made it a lot cleaner in the second half,” Wilson said. “The truth is it’s not good enough. We have to be better, we have to play more sharply, we have to find ways to make plays, we have to find ways to get the touchdown. We should have won that match.”