King Charles returns to public engagements

Written by Sean Coughlan

Royal correspondent

6 hours ago

Comment on the photo, She posted a smiling photo of the king and queen, accompanied by positive messages about his health

King Charles is set to make his first major public engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

The King and Queen Camilla will visit a hospital and specialist cancer centre, in a public show of support for staff, patients and ongoing research work.

Aside from attending Easter Mass in church, the king has stayed away from public events and crowds.

But last week Buckingham Palace issued a statement carrying a more positive message about the king's health.

The king's doctors were said to be “very encouraged by the progress made so far” in treating him for an unspecified type of cancer.

This means he is able to begin a gradual return to public engagements, starting with a symbolic trip to the cancer center on Tuesday.

The King's recent personal experience with cancer, which he was diagnosed with in February, will add added significance to his visit to the hospital – where he will pay tribute to the efforts of staff on behalf of patients, their families and carers.

The visit aims to continue the King's desire to raise awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis, and comes in the wake of the King's decision to announce his health problems earlier this year, in the hope that it will encourage others to undergo medical examinations.

There will also be an opportunity to see some of the innovative technologies and cancer research taking place at the hospital.

Although the general mood regarding the king's health is more positive, it remains cautiously optimistic, as the king's treatment for cancer continues and no date for its completion has been announced yet.

However, he is expected to be well enough to host a state visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan in late June, which forms part of his role as head of state.

Despite his recent period of convalescence, the king continued his constitutional role, including holding regular private meetings with the prime minister.

However, it remains uncertain whether the monarch will be able to attend some of the key royal events taking place in the coming weeks, including Trooping the Colour, garden parties and D-Day celebrations.