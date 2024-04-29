Jerry Seinfeld blames the “radical left” for the demise of comedy on television

GT

Just days after saying the movie industry was “finished” as a cultural force, Jerry Seinfeld decried the decline of comedy on television. He blames the “far-left and PC idiocy.”

In a new interview with David Remnick for the New Yorker Radio Hour Seinfeld The creator emphasized that “people always need comedy” in their lives. “It used to be that you would come home at the end of the day…and people would say, ‘Oh,’” he noted. Cheers Running. mash Running. Oh, Mary Tyler Moore Running. Everyone in the family On.” No more, says Seinfeld.

“Where is she? Where is she? This is a result of the far left and PC idiocy and people being too worried about offending others,” he said.

“When you write a script, and it goes into four or five different hands and committees and groups — ‘This is our take on this joke’ — well, that’s the end of your comedy,” he said.

“With some comedians now, people enjoy crossing the line, and we all laugh about it.

“But again, it's the situations that really have the freedom to do that because no one takes the blame if things don't go well. He or she can take all the blame.” [themselves.]”