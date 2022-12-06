Brendan Fraser was so hungry for Jungle George he lost his memory

Co-stars of “Airheads” Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of miscellaneous Series “Actors for Actors”But it was the role of follow-up to Fraser in George of the Jungle that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Frasier landed a top spot in the 1997 comedy, based on the devious Tarzan animated series of the same name.

“There was no wardrobe,” said Fraser. “George wears an apron.”

Sandler said Frasier was so charismatic and good-looking in “George of the Jungle” that he was “disappointed”, joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did with the right character. But you got us wrong, man. You got us.” We feel bad about ourselves. Were you ever oiled during ‘George’?”

“I was waxed,” Fraser said. “I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, went to an ATM, and couldn’t remember my PIN because my brain was working out of order. banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night.”

So there you have it, Fraser may have looked amazing in “George of the Jungle” but that muscular body is screwed by his memory. The film, which also starred Leslie Mann and Thomas Hayden Church, was a box office hit with over $170 million at the worldwide box office. “George of the Jungle” remained one of Fraser’s signature roles of the 1990s.

Earlier this year, Fraser He issued a humorous apology to San Francisco due to heavy trafficGeorge of the JungleProduction for more than 25 years.

“When we were doing ‘George of the Jungle,’ George went to rescue a parachutist who got tangled in [San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge]Fraser said. “It means that Disney put a mannequin suspended by a canopy from poles. It brought traffic to a standstill on both sides of the bridge.”

Fraser continued, “My trailer was on the other side in a parking lot. I just remember watching the Golden Gate Bridge. There’s this dummy parachutist hanging off it. I turn on the TV, and Oprah is interrupted by a helicopter news report that says parachute dangling on the bridge.” And I’m going—wait a minute, I’m looking at the helicopters and the TV—somebody didn’t pull the permit, somebody’s going to get in trouble with the mayor’s office. So I can only apologize for that.”

