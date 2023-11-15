Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are belting out their own Christmas song less than a week before the NFL brothers play each other in a Super Bowl rematch

Written by Terrell Pfister for Dailymail.Com





Travis Kelce and his Philadelphia Eagles brother Jason Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs teased a song from their Christmas album ahead of its release on Wednesday.

Travis is set to be included on the Christmas album “A Philly Special Christmas” alongside Jason and Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, who first reunited for the festive record last year.

For this year’s edition, the Kelsey Brothers announced earlier this week that they will release a song from the album called “Fairytale of Philadelphia.”

In a video posted to the album’s official Instagram account, a snippet of the song shows the Travis and Jason dolls singing alone in the spotlight.

During the clip, Travis sings “You’re handsome” to Jason, who responds: “You’re beautiful.” Travis then responds, “You’re the king of South Philly,” before they expand into the bulk of the song.

The brothers released a snippet of the song ahead of its release on Wednesday

The clip then shows Johnson and Mailata behind the curtain, with the former saying: “We’re going to let the president steal the show.”

Mailata then responds with “Hell no” before running away from the camera.

Next week’s Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Eagles has become one of the most anticipated games of the season, as it is not only a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl but also a potential preview of this year’s battle for the Lombardi. booty.

Kansas City currently holds the best record in the AFC at 7-2, while Philadelphia holds the best record in the league this season at 8-1.

Both teams come out of the bye week and enter this week on the back of hard-earned victories to maintain the positive momentum.

The Chiefs’ last game was a 21-14 win in Germany over the high-powered Miami Dolphins offense, while the Eagles posted a 28-23 win over the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.