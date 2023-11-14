‘Young Sheldon’ Will End with Season 7 on CBS, Series Finale Set – Deadline

CBS

CBS’ #1 comedy series Young Sheldon It’s coming to an end. The Big Bang Theory The show will conclude with the upcoming seventh season, which will consist of 14 episodes. Young Sheldon A one-hour final episode will air at 8pm on Thursday 16 May.

The news is not surprising. The upcoming seventh season, which premieres February 15, is the last in a three-year series Young Sheldon Received in 2021.

While CBS likely wanted to keep its flagship comedy series around for longer, there has been a lot of speculation that Season 7 could be the final chapter as the show’s story comes to a natural conclusion with the events that were referenced on CBS. Mother series.

“As an introduction to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon “He proved that lightning can strike twice,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “He distinguished himself with a wonderful cast that felt like family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought the characters to life with unique, heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the beginning. Our sincere thanks go to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, Steve Holland, and the entire writing and production team for six Great seasons. We look forward to seeing the final season unfold and giving it a proper send-off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.

From creators, executive producers and writers Chuck Lorre and Stephen Molaro, Young Sheldon The film centers on Sheldon Cooper (Ian Armitage), a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, something that’s not always useful in a land where church and football are king. As the vulnerable, gifted, and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very ordinary family must find a way to deal with it.

The end for Young Sheldon It ends the journey of Sheldon Cooper’s character. The half-hour single-camera comedy takes viewers through his childhood as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the person fans have come to know. The Big Bang TheoryJim Parsons played the role of adult Sheldon.

Young Sheldon It was a strong performance in the ratings. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-18 television season and became the #1 new comedy of the 2019-20 season thereafter. The Big Bang Theory It has completed its operation. The show remains the No. 1 comedy for the 2022-23 season and consistently outperforms its competitors, drawing a whopping 11 million viewers in L+35 and streaming on Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com and the CBS app).

The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Chuck Lorre, Stephen Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, Parsons and Todd Spiewak serve as executive producers. Young Sheldon Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Being able to tell Sheldon Cooper’s origin and expand the story to include the entire Cooper family was an amazing experience,” said executive producers Holland, Molaro and Laurie. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers over the past six seasons, on behalf of everyone Young Sheldon Family, we are excited to share this final season with you.