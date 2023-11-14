The model became very famous while walking down the runway while watching a friend’s funeral

While death is always a time to grieve, sometimes it can be a time to celebrate — or even strut your stuff on the runway — as one New Jersey model has now shown.

designer Fernest Moore He died on October 22, and friends and family gathered last week in Newark for a “red carpet screening.” The event came complete with a red carpet leading to Fernest’s open casket.

Moore’s friend and role model, Erica L. Carringtoncertainly wanted to leave a lasting impression on Fernest…and he gave it his all on the carpet by posing, posing for photos, and working the runway.

The audience certainly loved it, as they cheered for Erika when she stopped kissing Fernest on his coffin before they stood back in front of him. “I can’t believe this will be my last walk for you, so I won’t do it. From now on… even if I don’t walk for you, I will walk with you, because I know you,” Erica wrote. You will always be with me.”

While some people on social media were confused by Erica’s walk… many loved it, writing, “I pray that when my time comes… all my creative friends like you arrive with that kind of energy.” Another said: “I love everything about this. Funerals are meant to be celebrations, and this was very creative and over the top.”

Definitely one way to honor your friend.