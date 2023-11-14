I’m “suffering with guilt” after Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia

films

Emma Hemming admitted she feels guilty about having certain privileges to support her husband’s dementia diagnosis, which others in similar situations may not have access to.

“I struggle with guilt, because I know I have resources that others don’t have,” Hemming said He wrote in a Sunday Paper op-ed by Mary Shriver Published Saturday.

“When I can go out for a walk to clear my mind, it doesn’t escape me that not all care partners can do this,” she explained.

“When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know there are many thousands of untold and unheard stories, and each one of them deserves compassion and attention.”

But Hemming, 45, explained that she found purpose in uplifting others by sharing her family’s story.

The model added: “I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood.”

The model shared that she realized that being able to “go out for a walk” is something not everyone has. Emma Hemming/Instagram

“I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by frontotemporal dementia, I hear our family’s same story of grief, loss and intense grief echoed in their story.”

Hemming – who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Willis – added that she recognized the importance of being an “advocate” for “families who don’t have the time, energy or resources to advocate for themselves.” “.

She also said that speaking out about Bruce’s diagnosis has helped her and her blended family in many ways.

“I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed,” Hemming wrote, adding, “I understand this disease so much more now, and I am now connected to an incredible community of support.”

Willis’ family announced the “Die Hard” star’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in February. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She continued, “I have hope to find a new purpose — one I would never have sought — which is to use the spotlight to help and empower others.”

“And I have hope for the way our entire family can find joy in the little things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer.”

The “Die Hard” star’s family announced in March 2022 that he would retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Aphasia is a neurosis Which can affect a person’s language processing and communication abilities, According to the National Institutes of Health.

The actor has a blended family of five daughters, which he shares with Heming and his ex-wife Demi Moore. Demur/Instagram

A year after the heartbreaking diagnosis was revealed, Willis’ family — including the actor’s three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore — announced that the “The Fifth Element” star’s illness had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

“Although this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” he wrote in a statement On the Frontotemporal Degeneration Society website.

“Frontotemporal dementia is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can affect anyone. For people under the age of 60, frontotemporal dementia is the most common form of dementia, and because it can take years to get a diagnosis, it’s possible Frontotemporal dementia may be more common than we know.





