‘Ted Lasso’ stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham break down their ‘Shallow’ duet at charity concert





CNN

—



“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham reunited over the weekend for a good cause.

Sudeikis and Waddingham appeared in ThunderGong! 2023 A charity event in Kansas City, where they performed an impressive duet of the song “Shallow,” originally performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the 2018 hit film, “A Star is Born.”

in section From the performance posted on YouTube, Sudeikis was initially joined on stage by his former “SNL” castmate Will Forte.

“There’s no one I’d rather sing this song with,” Sudeikis told Forte, who stood next to the “We’re the Millers” star as he sang Cooper’s verse.

When Forte began singing Lady Gaga’s verse, Waddingham came on stage and took over, crashing the performance and hitting all the notes.

Waddingham is best known for her role as Rebecca Wilton in the film “Ted Lasso,” but she is also a famous singer and stage actress. The Emmy winner even showed off her musical talents during the Season 2 holiday episode of “Ted Lasso.” She has been tapped to host a music special called “Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas” on AppleTV+ later this month.

Waddingham and Sudeikis played opposite each other for three seasons on “Ted Lasso,” a feel-good series about an American soccer coach trying to manage a British soccer club in London. The series finale aired in May.

ThunderGong! It is an annual charity event hosted by Sudeikis in his hometown of Kansas City, and benefits the Steps of Faith Foundation, which provides prosthetic care for amputees.