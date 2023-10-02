Edge makes his AEW debut after defeating Christian Cage in the main event of AEW WrestleDream

AEW/Twitter

Adam Copeland has arrived at All Elite Wrestling.

At the conclusion of AEW WrestleDream on Sunday, Christian Cage retained the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin, thanks to the help of his new ally Nick Wayne. As Wayne, Cage, and Luchasaurus prepared to put the finishing touches on their attack on Darby Allin and Sting, the lights went out and a Grindhouse-inspired video showed an unknown man driving a luxury car through Seattle. Copeland’s trademark “Metalingus” theme was blasted by Alter Bridge across the Climate Pledge Arena and Copeland emerged through a haze of smoke and pyrotechnics.

At first, Copeland feigned an alliance with Cage and his associates, then attacked the three men, hitting a massive spear on the Luchasaurus and saving Sting and Allin from further harm, refusing to side with his old friend. Copeland then shook hands with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting when the pay-per-view stopped. Copeland had his final match in WWE in August, although his contract with the company did not expire until Saturday.