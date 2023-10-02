October 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Edge makes his AEW debut after defeating Christian Cage in the main event of AEW WrestleDream

Edge makes his AEW debut after defeating Christian Cage in the main event of AEW WrestleDream

Roxanne Bacchus October 2, 2023 1 min read
AEW/Twitter

Adam Copeland has arrived at All Elite Wrestling.

At the conclusion of AEW WrestleDream on Sunday, Christian Cage retained the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin, thanks to the help of his new ally Nick Wayne. As Wayne, Cage, and Luchasaurus prepared to put the finishing touches on their attack on Darby Allin and Sting, the lights went out and a Grindhouse-inspired video showed an unknown man driving a luxury car through Seattle. Copeland’s trademark “Metalingus” theme was blasted by Alter Bridge across the Climate Pledge Arena and Copeland emerged through a haze of smoke and pyrotechnics.

At first, Copeland feigned an alliance with Cage and his associates, then attacked the three men, hitting a massive spear on the Luchasaurus and saving Sting and Allin from further harm, refusing to side with his old friend. Copeland then shook hands with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting when the pay-per-view stopped. Copeland had his final match in WWE in August, although his contract with the company did not expire until Saturday.

See also  Raw recap and feedback (October 24, 2022): Rhea Ripley is everyone's father

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Taylor Swift wears an Aritzia dress to hang out with Brittany Mahomes in New York City

October 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Britney Spears Addresses Police Wellness Check After Dancing With Knives Video Inspired by Shakira’s VMAs Performance – Deadline

October 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s granddaughter is more obsessed with his pet horses than she is with him

September 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Edge makes his AEW debut after defeating Christian Cage in the main event of AEW WrestleDream

October 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The pivotal discovery signals a huge leap forward in the progress of fusion power reactors

October 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Eagles are ranked in Week 4 by position after OT win over Leaders – NBC Sports Philadelphia

October 2, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Apple identifies issues that cause iPhone 15 to overheat

October 2, 2023 Len Houle