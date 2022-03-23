March 23, 2022

Miley Cyrus' plane collides and is damaged by lightning, making an emergency landing

Roxanne Bacchus March 23, 2022 1 min read

Miley Cyrus She faced a terrifying experience after her plane was struck by lightning, damaging the plane and forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

Miley was on her way to Asuncion, Paraguay to top the 2022 Asuncionco Music Festival on Tuesday when her plane was hit by a severe storm…she was struck by lightning. Screams are heard as the bolt hits the wing.


In a world where she even shares near-death experiences, Miley posted a video of the blow and photos of the damage.

She said, “To my fans and everyone else concerned after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane got stuck in the middle of an unexpected big storm and hit by lights…My crew, team, friends and family who were all traveling with me were all safe after an emergency landing. Unfortunately we couldn’t fly to Paraguay. I love you. .”

Hours before the plane took off, Miley was in Bogota, Colombia to give a show at the Movistar Arena. She posted the highlights of the party, thanking fans for a great night.

Miley is set to perform at Lollapalooza in Brazil on Saturday.

