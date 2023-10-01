Taylor Swift wears an Aritzia dress to hang out with Brittany Mahomes in New York City

Important update from Taylor Swift’s new era as a Chiefs fan: Last night I went to dinner at Emilio’s Ballato with Brittany Mahomes, who is casually married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor was also joined by her best friend Blake Lively, as well as Blake’s sister Robyn Lively, as well as her new friend Sophie Turner, but Taylor arrived alongside Blake, wearing a simple black dress with a belt and black high-heeled shoes. And her distinctive red lip.

Gotham//Getty Images

And if you’re first thinking when seeing this photo where can I get this dress, she was identified by a fan account @taylorswift styled Like the Aritzia Trix dress. The bad news: The dress is sold out online (the Taylor effect), but here’s the link below – in gray – just in case any sizes are back. The good news: If you live near Arizia, you can head over there RTFN and look for the dress in store.

Sunday Best Dress Trix

Reminder: Taylor is expected to appear during Sunday Night Football this evening, when the Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Just a quick trip (by which I mean a long time in traffic) from New York City, where Taylor is clearly stuck at the moment based on these photos.

like TMZ As she put it last week, “Taylor’s team is still working out security logistics with MetLife Stadium, where she played a huge concert earlier this summer on her ‘Eras’ tour.”

So, like, pre-emptive congratulations to the NFL on the record viewership they’re about to hit later tonight once Taylor takes her seat for the game!