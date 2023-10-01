October 1, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Britney Spears Addresses Police Wellness Check After Dancing With Knives Video Inspired by Shakira’s VMAs Performance – Deadline

Britney Spears Addresses Police Wellness Check After Dancing With Knives Video Inspired by Shakira’s VMAs Performance – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus October 1, 2023 2 min read
Britney Spears

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Britney Spears went viral this week when she shared a video on social media of herself dancing with knives. The clip concerns people who had the police called to conduct a health check on them and the singer is now calling law enforcement.

“Is it a joke in the news again with the welfare checks??? Come on America…we’re cooler than that right??? Officers came to my house and said they wouldn’t leave until they talked to me while people performed 4 minute shows with them,” Spears said in Post shared on: “I am receiving an apology.” Instagram.

She continued, “I’ve been bullied in my house for a long time now… That’s enough! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s do it!!! My mom also gives the silent treatment when the dots ask questions about her daughter like I’m wrong… Nope, “It’s an old game. People have to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for the cops.”

Spears had previously explained that the knives she used in the video were “fake” as her team had rented them “from a Hand Prop store in Los Angeles.”

“These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I am trying to imitate one of my favorite artists, Shakira. A performance that inspired me!!! Salute to us bad girls who are not afraid to cross the limits and take risks,” she added.

Spears has been a fan of Shakira over the years and was apparently inspired by the singer after her performance at the MTV VMAs. During a set of her greatest hits before receiving the Video Vanguard Award, Shakira took the stage to perform and within a moment was dancing with knives on the stage.

See also  Hard to Understand - The New York Times

Spears recently said that she is preparing to release her memoirs, titled The woman inside me Which comes out on October 24th.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s granddaughter is more obsessed with his pet horses than she is with him

September 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Las Vegas Concert Review – Billboard

September 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Fixed-term deals reinstated by Universal Studio Group not extended – Deadline

September 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Britney Spears Addresses Police Wellness Check After Dancing With Knives Video Inspired by Shakira’s VMAs Performance – Deadline

October 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A Chinese scientist says that India did not land on the south pole of the moon

October 1, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara is out of the game with an apparent leg injury

October 1, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Where to find Illumise in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

October 1, 2023 Len Houle