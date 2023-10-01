Britney Spears Addresses Police Wellness Check After Dancing With Knives Video Inspired by Shakira’s VMAs Performance – Deadline

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Britney Spears went viral this week when she shared a video on social media of herself dancing with knives. The clip concerns people who had the police called to conduct a health check on them and the singer is now calling law enforcement.

“Is it a joke in the news again with the welfare checks??? Come on America…we’re cooler than that right??? Officers came to my house and said they wouldn’t leave until they talked to me while people performed 4 minute shows with them,” Spears said in Post shared on: “I am receiving an apology.” Instagram.

She continued, “I’ve been bullied in my house for a long time now… That’s enough! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s do it!!! My mom also gives the silent treatment when the dots ask questions about her daughter like I’m wrong… Nope, “It’s an old game. People have to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for the cops.”

Spears had previously explained that the knives she used in the video were “fake” as her team had rented them “from a Hand Prop store in Los Angeles.”

“These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I am trying to imitate one of my favorite artists, Shakira. A performance that inspired me!!! Salute to us bad girls who are not afraid to cross the limits and take risks,” she added.

Spears has been a fan of Shakira over the years and was apparently inspired by the singer after her performance at the MTV VMAs. During a set of her greatest hits before receiving the Video Vanguard Award, Shakira took the stage to perform and within a moment was dancing with knives on the stage.

Spears recently said that she is preparing to release her memoirs, titled The woman inside me Which comes out on October 24th.