Barry Manilow and more stars pay tribute to NBC Connecticut

The Hollywood community mourns the death of Suzanne Somers.

On October 15, one day before her 77th birthday, the beloved “Three’s Company” actress died “peacefully at her home,” her agent R. Corey Hay on behalf of her family.

Haye said in a statement to E! “She has survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.” News. “Susan was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16. Instead, they will be celebrating her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her so much.”

Private family burial for Golden Globe Award nominee It will take place this week, while a memorial service will be held next month.

As the heartbreaking news of Sommers’ death emerged, many of her fans, friends and co-stars took to social media to honor the Step By Step alumna’s memory.

“I was very saddened to hear of the death of Suzanne Somers,” the comedian said Adam Carolla He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “A true icon and an amazing human being in general. You will be greatly missed, my friend.”

Barry Manilow“Susan and I have been friends for decades. She has been the sister I never had and my best friend forever. We have shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many ways has overshadowed her true talent as one of our greatest comedians, and a loving mother.” , a wonderful housewife, and one of the best chefs in the world. “I will miss her very much and hope she is now pain-free and at peace.”

Khloe Kardashian: “This hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I will never forget your positive outlook on life. Your beautiful heart and kind soul! Rest, dance, smile in heaven…”

Viola Davis: “Rest in peace Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three’s Company. You were cheerful and forever young. Rest well.”

Bethenny Frankel“Suzanne Somers has died, and this is tragic news. It was a pleasure to know her. She is a force, she is a pioneer, she is love. She was married to her soul mate, her best friend,” they were inseparable. It’s a family character, and it’s about searching and fighting for what you believe in when it takes enormous courage and is very unpopular. Wow, I really had a lot of respect for her…what an amazing person.”

Deborah Roberts“How sad to hear that actress and uber-businesswoman, Suzanne Somers, has passed away. She would have turned 77 tomorrow. She battled breast cancer for more than two decades. We will never forget Chrissy on the hit show Three’s Company.”

Olivia Munn: “[heartbreak emoji]”.

Megyn Kelly: “Oh no! It’s so sad to see this. She loved to make people laugh. I met her once and she radiated kindness, beauty and love. Rest in peace Suzanne Somers.”

Caitlyn Jenner: “RIP @suzannesomers.”

Erin Murphy: “Funny and beautiful. Rest in peace, Suzanne Somers. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her many times. Her scenes in American Graffiti inspired me to get a T-Bird.”