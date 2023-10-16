Roman Reigns wrestles his first match in 70 days. Defeats the 39-year-old WWE superstar

Roman Reigns had his first match since defeating Jey Uso at SummerSlam on August 6, 2023.

Reigns made his big comeback on WWE SmackDown. The show ended with The Tribal Chief standing tall over LA Knight as the crowd booed him outside the building.

Tonight, Roman Reigns faced his former rival Sami Zayn at a Kansas City live event. In the end, it was the Tribal Leader who emerged victorious over the fan favorites, after The Bloodline intervened.

Reigns has now set his sights on LA Knight. After his attack on the Mega Star on SmackDown, it seems very likely that the latter is set to wrestle Reigns in the near future.

It has been over 1,140 days since Reigns won the Universal Championship. He also won the WWE title after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania last year.

Reigns is on a roll right now, and it doesn’t seem like there’s anyone on the WWE roster who has the ability to stop him. 2023 saw The Bloodline collapse, as Jey Uso left the stable and became a singles star. However, the faction is still strong in WWE SmackDown.

Only time will tell if someone will step up and put an end to Reigns’ reign as the best champion in WWE.

Are you still enjoying Roman Reigns as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion?