Brad Pitt’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Older And Younger – You Won’t Believe He’s 29 And Now Said To Be Dating

Brad Pitt He just might have a new girlfriend – and just like him Rumored past fling Time to challenge the contract they have on the transfer– The woman he was just seen with is much younger than he is. The actor, 58, was photographed by paparazzi earlier this week while at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles with Ines De Ramon, 29, (who works for Anita Ko Jewelry).

Pete and De Ramon were spotted on what appeared to be a couple’s double date Cindy Crawford And Randy Gerber. Their outing photos have been obtained by Daily Mail. For the ceremony, Pitt went for a casual look, wearing a gray blazer, blue jeans, white sneakers and a brown wide-brimmed hat, while De Ramone wore a white crop top under a gray plaid jacket, topping her ensemble with a black bodycon. Matching pants and shoes.

Who is Ines de Ramon?

Beth’s suspected new flame has split from her husband – Vampire Diaries Actor Paul Wesley — earlier this year, a representative for the ex-couple confirmed in September. It is currently working in Celebrity favorLos Angeles-based jewelry brand Anita Ko, and as I mentioned People magazineI graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013.

The outlet also reported that de Ramon previously worked for Christie’s and Swiss jeweler de Grisogono. She married Wesley in 2019, and in September of this year, a representative for the couple told the publication that the two had been living apart for several months. “The decision to separate was mutual and it happened five months ago,” the rep said. People.

How long has it been reported that Pete has been seeing De Ramon?

While this is reportedly Pitt’s first public outing with de Ramon, an insider said People that the two had “been dating for a few months”. According to this source, “Brad is really ‘Dee Ramon’,” they “met through a mutual friend” and she’s “very cute.”

Another source allegedly told the magazine that Pete and Dee Ramone “recently started dating,” and noted that “this is not an exclusive relationship.” The latter source supposedly added, “Ines is sweet, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

Pitt has been married twice — famously to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, then to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. The Oscar winner recently linked up with Bratajkowski in late September, after the model split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear McClard.

At the time, a source reportedly told People that fight club representative f physical The author has been “spending a lot of time together” even though they are “friends [weren’t] sure if [it was] They’re serious, and they haven’t looked like they’re officially “dating.” One month later, the insider allegedly said Ratajkowski wasn’t looking for anything serious with Pitt or anyone else.