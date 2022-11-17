Jerry Seinfeld hopes Chappelle’s side of SNL will generate dialogue

Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, and Jon Stewart picture : av club And the picture : Emma McIntyre/Dimitrios Kambouris/Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Like Dave Chappelle’s controversial 15-minute monologue this past weekend Saturday Night Live Seeping through the cultural membrane, Jerry Seinfeld nicely said his essay on the matter – To say very little at all.

In a new interview with Hollywood ReporterSeinfeld addresses the monologue in vague yet clearly insinuating terms. “I thought the comedy was well done, but I think the subject matter requires a conversation that I don’t think I’d like to have in this setting,” Seinfeld says.

The theme in question is Chappelle’s invocation of several anti-Semitic tropes throughout the set, as he discusses Kanye West’s recent descent into public bigotry and his own relationship with Jewish community. The monologue received criticism from, among others, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who He criticized both Chappelle and SNL To normalize anti-Semitism.

When asked if the monologue made him uncomfortable, Seinfeld again focused on the monologue’s potential positive outcomes, stating, “It sparks a conversation that will hopefully be productive.” (av clubTrae DeLellis called out the monologue “The best and worst moment(From the evening show.)

Although Seinfeld says he and Chappelle are “friends,” he describes their relationship as “not a close relationship” — not one that would lend to a nuanced conversation about anti-Semitism between the two.

G/O Media may earn a commission 35% Off Bose Soundlink Headphones Sounds good

These headphones have stunning sound range and quality, up to 15 hours of playtime, can switch between two Bluetooth devices at a time, and look great.

Seinfeld isn’t the first older-guard comedian to talk to Chappelle in recent days. Jon Stewart also said his piece during a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. Stewart’s position on this issue was also inclined to dialogue – As he sees it, censorship is not the right way to deal with ingrained prejudices.

“I don’t think censorship and sanctions are the way to end anti-Semitism or lack of understanding,” Stewart said. “I don’t think so. I think it’s the wrong way to handle it.”

He continued, “We have to get over this in the country. People think Jews control Hollywood. People think Jews control banks. And to pretend they don’t and we’re not going to deal with it in a direct way, we’ll never gain any kind of understanding with each other.”