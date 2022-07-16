Chris Pratt says Harrison Ford scared him from ‘Indiana Jones’

Don’t expect Chris Pratt to wave a whip while wearing a fedora anytime soon.

appear on “happy sad confusedPodcast, the 43-year-old actor said he has no plans to step into the shoes of Indiana Jones, who has belonged to Harrison Ford since 1981.

Revealing the reason behind his decision to walk away from the franchise, Pratt blamed Ford’s previous comments and said they scared him into even considering taking on the role in the future.

“All I know is that I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford… and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, it was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies,'” he said in the podcast released Tuesday .

I’m like, ‘Am I going to be haunted by Harrison Ford’s ghost someday when he dies if I play…?’ “

Pratt seems to be referring to Ford’s 2019 interview on The Today Showwhere he said, “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Pratt joked that Ford might chase after him if he played Indiana Jones. Paramount Photo/Getty Images

“This is a great way to tell Chris Pine that. I’m sorry, man,” the 80-year-old actor said, jokingly mistaking Pratt Pine.

Rumors of Pratt first taking the role began in 2015 after Disney purchased the movie rights to Paramount just two years earlier.

“It’s not really a thing,” Pratt said, dashing any hopes he’d take on the role.

Ford had a role in four films, beginning with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 before Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The role of actor Antonio Banderas who also stars in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie, He told USA Today How “unbelievable” it was to see Ford in a costume.

“The first day I arrived, I was in the makeup trailer, and I turned around, and there he was in his Indiana costume complete with hat and whip,” he told the outlet.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge was there with him too, and he was so cool. I still remember the first time I saw Indiana Jones in the theater and the audience was crazy about it.”

“I thought, ‘This is like going back to the old adventure (of the movies) in a completely different way,'” Banderas added.

The fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise will be released on June 30, 2023.