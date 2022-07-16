X-rays emerge to reveal new Van Gogh selfie, experts say

The museum has owned the “Head of a Peasant Woman” since 1960, when it was donated by Alexander Maitland, the Edinburgh barrister, as part of a collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist works that also included pieces by Paul Gauguin and Edgar Degas. The museum already owns three Van Gogh paintings, and Faul said she saw the self-portrait as a fourth.

The vast majority of Van Gogh’s self-portraits were painted during his stay in Paris, especially from 1886 to 1888. He was short of money, so he reused the paintings he had used for other works in Holland. Because he also wasn’t able to hire models, he often turned the mirror over on his face.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has five double-sided paintings which are Nuenen’s works on one side, and self-portraits on the other. So this painting fits right in with that series, Van Tilburg said. “We know of other cases of photographs in our museum that were hidden under cardboard on the other side,” he said.

Sjraar van Heugten, Van Gogh’s independent expert, said that based on material about the new discovery the museum had posted online, he felt confident that the hidden portrait was a true self-portrait of the artist.