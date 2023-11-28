Kathryn Hahn in Marvel’s WandaVision Spinoff

The arrival of “WandaVision” on Blu-ray brings with it a first look at set footage from the upcoming “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” spinoff series. The series finds Kathryn Hahn returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of disgraced witch Agatha Harkness. Not much is known about the show, which was first announced in October 2021, but set footage shows Agatha wandering through the woods with Marvel newcomer Joe Luke (“Heartstopper”). The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Caulfield Ford (reprising her role of Dottie from “WandaVision”).

“I remember Kevin [Feige] He says to me, “We should really think about Agatha’s actual offer,” and I say, “Where do I sign for this job?” says head writer and executive producer of the series Jac Schaeffer in the teaser below. Schaeffer had the same roles in “Wandavision” and also co-wrote the 2021 Marvel movie “Black Widow.”

“The character is very deep and honest and dangerous,” adds co-executive producer Mary Livanos. “Continuing Agatha’s story and getting to know her more was essential for us as creators. Nothing would be tastier for Agatha Harkness than to be involved in a spin-off.

The “Agatha” spinoff, which completed filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike, was originally announced as “Agatha: House of Harkness.” It appears the title will change to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” by July 2022, then to “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” in September 2023. A source familiar with the series said diverse These changed titles were less a sign of hesitation on Marvel’s part and more a sign that Agatha is up to her old trick.

In “WandaVision”, Hahn is first introduced as Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, before it is revealed that she is actually Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch. In the Marvel comics and series, Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem Witch trials and is more than a match for Wanda/Scarlet Witch. When viewers last saw her in the “WandaVision” finale, Wanda is trapping Agatha in Westview, using her powers to force Agatha to return to her Agnes persona.

“WandaVision,” the first live-action MCU spinoff on Disney+, earned 23 Emmy nominations upon its debut, including a nomination for Hahn for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. One of the show’s awards came in the Best Original Music and Lyrics category for the song “Agatha All Along,” which was used as part of the reveal that Han’s character was not what he seemed.

“Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” is set to debut on Disney+ in fall 2024. Watch the first footage in the clip below.