Recap of the tenth season of The Masked Singer: Winner and runner-up revealed

Thanks to you, Ne-Yo had the time of his life on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The entertainer won the tenth season of the hit series on Wednesday night, becoming the latest celebrity to be revealed this season. Ne-Yo won by performing Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation.” Rihanna’s “Take a Bow”, before she was revealed to be a cow.

“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider was the season’s runner-up, performing as Donut. In third place was “Pretty Little Liars” star (and one-time Moanalua high school student) Janel Parrish, who was revealed to be a deer. In fourth place, which was also revealed on Wednesday night, was Grammy Award winner Macy Gray, as the Sea Queen.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have had a lot of success in my career. And trust me, I’m grateful. Even though I won a Grammy, I didn’t see that moment,” Ne-Yo/Cow said in the pre-recorded “The Masked Singer” package. On TV at all.” “I never got to give my acceptance speech. Most importantly, I never had the opportunity to give credit to the person who made all of this possible: my mother. She has helped many other artists achieve their dreams and make their big moments possible. But sometimes I feel like I haven’t really had my moment. To be recognized not only as an artist, but as a creator. But here, I definitely felt this radiance… I hope that when I win the Golden Mask Trophy, I can finally read my acceptance speech after all these years.

Schneider stirred up a lot of emotions for the show’s panelists — especially Ken Jeong — for speaking out about his wife’s death earlier this year, and how “The Masked Singer” was part of his healing process.

“This has been a really good experience, being here, because most people don’t know that I love to sing,” Schneider Donat said. “My wife will say, ‘I don’t understand.’ I’ve made 18, 19 albums. Have five No. 1 songs. Ten or 15 top ten songs. There were a lot of things, but no one knew you were singing. So, two years ago, she said, “Hey, honey, we’re going to be in The Masked Singer.” So, people can finally see what you can do. This is truly a dream come true for me, because I can honor her by doing this. Every performance was a love letter to her. I know she was on that stage with me, every step of the way.

Among the panelists, Ne-Yo was spotted as the cow by Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. Ken Jeong said it was Asher, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg went with Billy Porter.

As for Donut, McCarthy and Wahlberg discovered he was John Schneider. Scherzinger thought it was Engelbert Humperdinck, while Thicke named him Tom Jones, and Jeong agreed.

With Ghazal, no one would have guessed Barış. Thicke, McCarthy, and Wahlberg have named Ashley Tisdale. Jeong thought it was Constance Wu. Scherzinger chose Gina Rodriguez.

As for the Sea Queen, perhaps it was a bit obvious – which is why all four panelists unanimously agreed. Scherzinger got this going first when he named Macy Gray, and Thicke, McCarthy, Wahlberg, and Jeong all went for the same.

The singer voted first with the fewest votes of the evening was Macy Gray as the Sea Queen. Janel Parrish was next as a deer, leaving John Schneider as a donut and Ne-Yo as a cow to each sing another song to determine the winner.

Ne-Yo as Cow, John Schneider as Donut, Macy Gray as Sea Queen and Janel Parrish as Gazelle, join John Oates as Anteater, Keysia Cole as Candelabra, Sebastian Bach as Tiki, Ginuwine as Husky, Ashley Parker Angel as S’more, Metta. World Peace as Cuddle Monster, Luann de Lesseps as Hibiscus, Tyler Posey as Hawk, Billie Jean King as Royal Hen, Michael Rapaport as Pickle, Tom Sandoval as Diver, Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky and one-time special guest star Demi Lovato as Anonymouse. Season 10 also revealed the celebrities so far.

The finale of “The Masked Singer” opened with the four finalists singing “What I Like About You” by the Romantics.

“The Masked Singer” debuted a new look this season, with three series followed by Battle Royale semi-final episodes. The season also includes the return of the Wild Card contestants, with one Wild Card given to each group, and “Ding Dong Keep It On Bell” also returned in the Battle Royale semi-final episodes, where the judges selected Gazelle from elimination.

With sixteen popular singers, Season 10 featured new costumes including “Donut”, “Anteater”, “Hawk”, “Hibiscus”, “Diver”, “Gazelle”, “Royal Hen”, and “Husky”, “Tiki”, and “Tiki”. Life-sized Pickle, Rubber Ducky, Candelabra, Cow, Sea Queen, Anonymouse and S’More. He also returned to mark the 10th appearance of previously unveiled celebrities since the show’s inception. According to the show, the Season 10 contestants “boast 40 medals, 33 Grammy nominations, seven Hall of Fame Awards, three Lifetime Achievement Awards, and more than 50 tattoos.”

Episodes of the season included a tribute to Elton John. “Trolls Night” tied in with the November release of DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls Band Together”; “Harry Potter Night” airs the week of Halloween; “NFL Night”; “Great shot”; “Disco”; “Night of the 2000s”; “i wanna rock”; And “The Soundtrack of My Life.” Returning for season 10 is host Nick Cannon, along with panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

Here are the final performances in this week’s episode:

“The Masked Singer” Cow (Michael Baker/Fox)

Winner: Cow (Ne-Yo)

Song: “Rhythm Nation” by Janet Jackson; “Take a Bow” by Rihanna

Painting Guesses: Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Taye Diggs, Usher, Billy Porter

an idea: “I was a fan of this show before I came here. I always wanted to do the show. So, this is already a dream come true. I’m on the ball.

Audio commentary for the package: “I originally chose to become the Cow because I thought it would be a really fun way to throw my friends off my scent on the committee. But, even though I’m used to wearing different hats, being here challenges me in a whole new way. I had to relearn How to fully express myself. From the way I move to the way I dance. When you reach my level of success and fame, there are certain expectations and pressures to perform the same old way. So, it’s been great to embrace this completely new persona. I became the cow, in a way What a tribute to my mom, who showed me that it was okay to be strong and sensitive. So, tonight, I’m going to channel that same ferocity to this end. So I can win this thing. For her and for all the strong women who made me who I am today.

Previous songs: “Bones” by Imagine Dragons; “Treasure” by Bruno Mars; “Cry Me River” by Justin Timberlake; “Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward

Previous panel guesses: Sean Stockman, Usher, Leslie Odom Jr., Trey Songz, Ne-Yo, Mario, Nelly, Jason Derulo, Taye Diggs

Donut “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/FOX)

Runner-up: Donut (John Schneider)

Song: “You’re So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker; “Drifting Away” by Dobie Gray

Painting Guesses: Engelbert Humperdinck, Tom Jones, John Schneider

an idea: “My beautiful wife was the first one to say she wanted me to be on this show. So being able to check that off her bucket list has given me such joy.

Audio commentary for the package: “I entered this competition at the lowest point in my life. But I’m telling you, as soon as I saw the donut mask, his smile made me feel happy in a way I haven’t felt in a long time. I knew then that donuts were what I needed to heal from my wife’s death. I know they turn me on.” So hard in that donut costume. Because every Saturday morning, I would make coffee and my wife would go out and buy donuts — apple pie especially for me. In fact, her nickname for me was “Pie.” I still miss her more than I can say. But wearing this costume Every night he helped me remember all the beautiful memories we had together. And tonight, under this mask, I’m finally smiling again, just like it always was.

Previous songs: “Hooked on the Feeling” by Blue Suede; “I Do (I Love You)” by 98 degrees; “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles

Previous guide: Poetry and spices. “I’m seasoned, and several generations have enjoyed me.”

Previous panel guesses: Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges, Tom Jones, Stanley Tucci, Liam Neeson, Engelbert Humperdinck, John Schneider

“The Masked Singer” deer (Michael Baker/FOX)

Third place: Ghazal (Janelle Parrish)

Song: “Car Chase” by Snow Patrol

Painting Guesses: Camila Mendes, Leighton Meester, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Auli’i Cravalho, Gina Rodriguez, Constance Wu

an idea: “Being the deer helped me regain my voice and confidence in singing again. Now, I never want to stop.”

Audio commentary for the package: “I’d be surprised if anyone in the history of The Masked Singer is better suited to a costume than I am to a deer. I’ve mentioned in the past that deer have meaning to me because of the person I lost. What I haven’t said is that I have a tattoo of that person’s deer, with flowers growing from Horns. So, when I saw the drawing that looked so much like my tattoo, I broke down, shaking and crying. It felt like fate. Now, after being in the deer mask for a while, I can definitely say it feels like that alter ego that I was I crave it. When I wear it, all my fears and insecurities disappear. I have been given a second chance to hold on to this mask, and I will not waste it. Truly becoming the deer has allowed me to tap into my inner goddess. The power it has given me is a feeling I will never forget.

Previous song: “Uninvited” by Alanis Morissette; “The One Who Got Away” by Katy Perry; “Lucky” by Britney Spears; “On the Radio” by Donna Summer

Previous panel guesses: Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, Leighton Meester, Constance Wu, Auli’i Cravalho, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, Maggie Q

Sea Queen “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/FOX)

Fourth place: Queen of the Sea (Macy Gray)

Song: “Save Me” by Fontella Bass

Painting Guesses: Jennifer Lewis, Niecy Nash, Macy Gray, Queen Latifah, Erykah Badu

an idea: “It was amazing. I learned a lot. It’s very difficult. I feel like I’m a better artist now because of this show.”

Audio commentary for the package: “Becoming Queen of the Sea has been a real experience. I love my royal presence, but I’ll be honest with you. Putting on this costume wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. I’m an experienced performer but I’m used to being myself on stage. Having to learn new songs and choreography While wearing a giant mask has really helped me as an artist. It’s hot out there. It’s very stuffy. And that experience made me feel nervous again in a way I haven’t felt in a long time. But I fought through it, and I’m still here. As the first Wild Card to reach the end in History of the Masked Singer Yes, I’m looking forward to taking off this mask. But only after I win this Sea Queen’s crown.

Previous songs: “Love Potion No. 9” by researchers; “To Be With You” by Mr. Big

Previous panel guesses: Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lewis, Niecy Nash, Macy Gray, Viola Davis

