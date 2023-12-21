Read Paul King & Simon Farnaby’s script for Origin Story – Deadline

Warner Bros./Everett Collection Courtesy

Deadline’s Read the Script series highlighting the most talked-about scripts of the year continues with the Paul King directed and co-written Wonka. From Warner Bros, Village Roadshow and Heyday Films, Simon Farnaby co-wrote the Timothée Chalamet film based on characters created by Roald Dahl.

Wonkafrom Harry Potter Producer David Heyman and Paddington Director King sees Chalamet play a mysterious candy maker. The original story/musical also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, and Matt Lucas. Hugh Grant plays an “enormous thing” Oompa-Loompa named Lofty.

Teases for the holiday release were first teased at CinemaCon in April 2022, and with the first two weekends of global release now passed, the film has grossed over $150 million worldwide with plenty of play to come. It has a fresh 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 91% audience rating. It also earned two Critics’ Choice nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for Chalamet.

In June, the actor surprised exhibitors at CineEurope in Barcelona, ​​saying of the film: “It was a dream come true… This is how Willy Wonka really became.” Heyman noted at the time that “there’s not an ounce of irony” in the film.

At the world premiere in late November, King spoke to Deadline about future film plans. “There are a few irons in the fires. I think the character could definitely do the exploring, but let’s see how it goes tonight – and then we’ll do 17 sequels.”

Introducing the film on stage that night, Heyman said King had “amazing visual flair and invention, wonderful comedic instincts and generosity of spirit — all in perfect balance with his big, beating heart.” His films are epic, but they feel handmade, and that’s because they are handmade and he wrestles every day with every frame to make it as good as possible. “It’s really magical.”

In Deadline’s review, Pete Hammond wrote: “King’s creation actually feels original, taking the spirit of Dahl and his wickedly funny world and giving it a whole new twist. …with wonka, He’s proven he has the golden ticket to making this often underrated genre fun no matter what age you are. “It’s fun and uplifting.”

Click below to read the script.