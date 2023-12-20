Billy Crystal returns to Katz’s Deli from “When Harry Met Sally”

films

Nearly 35 years after When Harry Met Sally. . In theaters, Billy Crystal returns to where it all began.

The 75-year-old stopped by Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City, the site of the infamous scene in which Meg Ryan’s character pretends to be… Reaching the peak point – side by side “CBS Morning“Co-hosted by Gayle King.

“I haven’t been here since we actually shot the movie,” he told Crystal King, 68, as they entered the iconic Manhattan landmark during a recent episode.

“When Harry Met Sally…” It was released in theaters in 1989 and was directed by Rob Reiner.

Ryan, 62, and Crystal starred as titular characters who become best friends-turned-lovers over the course of 12 years.

While King and the Emmy Award winner were eating famous pastrami sandwiches at the Lower East Side restaurant, the latter remembered the movie.

The “Running Scared” actor noted to King that it is an “amazing phenomenon” that the film remains a popular romantic comedy to this day.

“[The film] “It’s more important as time goes on,” Crystal said.

“People fall in love every day. People fall out of love every day. People find each other and lose each other every day,” Crystal said.

He added: “New generations continue to find the song ‘When Harry Met Sally’…’ “They keep figuring it out, and we’re forever young in this movie. We’re representing them. They’re attached to us.”

Katz’s Delicatessen even preserved its own piece of cinematic history regarding the flick, with a plaque placed near the table where Ryan and Crystal filmed the scene.

The sign reads “Where Harry Met Sally… I hope you get what I got!”

The “Sleepless in Seattle” actress joked about the fake orgasm scene when speaking about Crystal’s tribute at the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month.

“The scene came very naturally to me, and I really have to thank Billy for that,” Ryan joked at the pre-recorded event. “I’ve never met anyone who made faking an orgasm easier.”

“The characters just came alive,” the “Addicted to Love” star added. “And just met him. I don’t know. How can you not like Billy Crystal?”

In her speech, Ryan also noted that Harry Crystal is “a very broad character: harmful, insensitive, and afraid of commitment.”

“But if you remove all of Harry’s flaws, what you have underneath is pure Billy. And what he brings to all of his characters is heart,” Ryan said.

“Harry is his heart because Billy listens to him, and as his wife Janice has known for over 50 years – falling in love with Billy is very easy.”

