Kanye West has listed his Malibu beachfront home for $53 million

FILE – Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Rapper Yee, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer buying the right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday. , December 1, 2022. (Photo by Ivan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Ye, also known as Kanye West, is taking a huge financial hit with the listing of the beachfront Malibu home he bought in 2021 for $57.3 million, according to multiple reports.

The four-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot property was designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Although there aren’t many Ando-designed homes in the United States, his name may ring a bell. The Japanese architect designed a home in Malibu’s Paradise Cove area, nicknamed “Billionaires’ Row,” which Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, bought for $200 million earlier this year.

This sale has been described as the most expensive home ever sold in California.

But back to Ye’s Malibu home, which he decided to sell for $53 million after the house was gutted for remodeling.

“What we miss are the interiors,” said celebrity real estate agent Jason Oppenheim. Hollywood Reporter.

the Sunset sale The real estate broker is exclusively listing West’s home. He told the entertainment outlet that although Ando’s signature concrete work remains completely intact, potential buyers will need to spend $2 million to bring it “to 2024 standards.”

In addition to the lack of any interiors, Yeezy has reportedly been sued by a man who claims he was hired by the rapper in September 2021 to be the remodeling project manager and 24-hour security responsible for looking after the property. TMZ reported.

However, the sleek contemporary concrete-and-steel beachfront home, which boasts about 1,500 square feet of outdoor decks, plus ocean views from every room, will likely have little trouble attracting interested parties with deep pockets.