Ana de Armas says she doesn’t understand Blond’s NC-17 rating

Ana de Armas picture : Gerald Matzka ( Getty Images )

If anyone happens to have any big plans for catching pearls, count Ana de Armas. In a new interview before Netflix’s Blondewho stars Cuban actress Marilyn Monroe, Armas says she’s confused about how the film justifies its first-ever NC-17 rating for Netflix, especially when compared to other lewd content on the streaming device (looking at you, 365 days.)

“I didn’t understand why this happened,” says Armas. Lovecell From Blondeclassification. “I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are more explicit with much more sexual content than Blonde. “

Blonde director Andrew Dominik shared the surprise of Armas in the NC-17 ranking, who told him earlier Eagle Surprised by the verdict After feeling that his team had “colored within the lines” with Marilyn’s story.

“I think if you have a group of men and women in a conference room talking about sexual behavior, maybe men are worried about what the women think,” Dominic says. “It’s just a weird time. It’s not like portraying happy sexuality. It’s portraying mysterious situations.”

Dominic continues, “I think if given the choice, I’d rather go see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story. Because we know her life was on edge, obviously, from the way it ended. Do you want to see the full version or the warts or do you want to See that sterilized copy?”

Although the warts-and-all style rating might still baffle Armas, she and Dominik share a strong belief that in order to do Marilyn justice, the team behind Blonde had to be willing to grapple with some difficult stuff. Ultimately, showing the audience a sanitized version of the Marilyn story was never Blonde’s purpose—it also wasn’t the purpose of the Joyce Carol Oates 1999 novel of the same title, on which the film is based .

“To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained,” Armas shares. “Everyone [in the cast] I knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

Blonde It is scheduled to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival. I It will debut on Netflix on September 28.