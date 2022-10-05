Jeffrey Dahmer’s Netflix series revisits a painful past

For many years, Eric Wayne was the only black queen at Club 219 in Milwaukee. He performed as Erica Stevens, as Whitney Houston, Grace Jones, and Tina Turner sang to fan adoration, eventually earning the title of Miss Jay Wisconsin in 1986 and 1987.

“I attended this group of black kids because they are actors,” Wayne, now 58, said of his time at the club in the late ’80s and early ’90s. “I saw them and told them I saw them, because they finally got an acting on stage.”

Among them were Eddie Smith, known as “The Elder” because he often wore a headscarf, and Anthony Hughes, who was deaf. Hughes was “my favorite fan of all time” and blushed when Wayne winked at him from the stage. In return, Hughes taught him the ABCs of sign language.

Eric Wayne plays Grace Jones in Club 219. attributed to him… Eric Win

“He was sitting there laughing at me when I was trying to learn sign language with my big old fake nails,” Wayne recalls laughing.