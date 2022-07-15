Charlie Sheen still doesn’t support Sammy’s daughter’s only fanpage



Play video content



TMZ.com

Sami Shin She says her OnlyFans account is creating a divided house…tells us so Denise Richards Very supportive, but Charlie He didn’t exactly come up with the idea.

We got 18-year-old daughter Charlie and Denise at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Thursday and asked her about the parental support behind her account, or lack thereof.

Sammy says Denise, who also has the OnlyFans page, was incredibly supportive of the jump… and she’s grateful to have my mom in her corner.

As for Charlie, Sammy tells us her dad hasn’t seen the light yet… which is a departure from some of her dad’s public comments.

Remember… Charlie claimed last month that he was withdraw his objections For Sammy’s presence on X-Rated, in order to present a united front with his ex-wife Denise.

But based on what Sammy tells us…it seems easier said than done Charlie.

Sammy says she doesn’t really mind if her dad isn’t excited about her new revenue stream — she charges her 11,600 followers $19.99 a month to watch her content — and tells us why she loves the OnlyFans life.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram media.

Denise gets in on the action too…she charges $25 a month…and Sammy says she’s happy to see her mom fully embracing the site.