Yellowstone season 5 premiere smashes record with 12.1 million viewers – The Hollywood Reporter

Yellowstone Controversy over record-breaking ratings for the fifth season premiere.

The Paramount Network drama had a cumulative viewership of 12.1 million live plus same-day viewers, the biggest overnight launch for Kevin Costner neo-Western.

According to Samba TV, the ratings Yellowstone 2022 movie premiere.

The series was also up double digits across all demos, including growing by 52 percent among adults 18-34 and delivering a cumulative 5.6 rating among adults 18-49.

The breakdown goes as follows: Yellowstone The wrestling show was watched by 8.8 million viewers on its first broadcast on the Paramount Network (up 10 percent from the fourth season). This number grew to 10.3 million viewers when simulcasts on CMT, TV Land and Pop were added. The number then jumped to 12.1 million when broadcast television was added.

The premiere was coupled with the launch of another Taylor Sheridan series, Tulsa Kingstarring Sylvester Stallone, which debuted on the Paramount+ broadcast network (ratings not yet available).

The heartwarming drama follows the Dutton family as they struggle to protect the largest ranch in Montana from outside forces. The series was a ratings phenomenon for Paramount Network, driving viewers to the specialty cable channel despite the show’s lack of a live debut on sister platform Paramount+.

“After four seasons, the show’s massive audience base continues to impress, with its latest season premiere becoming the most-watched TV show of 2022,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO of Samba TV. “Yellowstone It continues to tap into the passions of a wide swath of viewers across the American Midwest that are hungry for Western-style genres that have been vastly underrepresented on television in recent years. Viewership increased dramatically indexed for the season premiere within cities such as St. Louis, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, and, unsurprisingly, it was indexed in the largely coastal urban centers of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.”

The two-episode premiere jumps to John Dutton’s (Costner) swearing-in as governor of Montana, with his daughter Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) promoted to chief of staff and son Jimmy Dutton (Wes Bentley) setting out to set his own political ambitions. estranged from his father and sister, with the latter blackmailing Jimmy over his fatal final choice for Season 4. Amid land politics and the threats of the coastal elite to the Dutton family’s nannies, youngest son Case Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his wife Monica (Kelsey Aspel) struggle. their family tragedy.

– Jackie Strauss contributed to this report.