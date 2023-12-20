Madonna revealed that she went into a “coma” this summer





CNN

—



Madonna thanked her lucky stars — and some special friends — during a recent concert in Brooklyn as she took a moment to look back at her June. Treatment in hospitalsShe revealed that she had entered an “artificial coma.”

“There are some very important people in this room tonight who were with me in the hospital,” Madonna said. Screenshots She posted on X (formerly Twitter) from a concert this weekend on her “Celebration” world tour.

She went on to say: “There is a very important woman who dragged me to the hospital. I don’t even remember. “I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU.”

Madonna added: “You saved my life.”

The “Vogue” singer also revealed that she was in an “induced coma for 48 hours,” and thanked her Kabbalah teacher for being there for her throughout the ordeal.

“The only sound I heard was his,” she said. I heard him say: Press my hand. That’s it.”

When she woke up, she said: “I saw my six amazing children all around me” and joked that she “almost died” to see it all. Her children gathered In one room.

Madonna has one daughter, Lourdes Leon, with Carlos Leon, and a son, Rocco Ritchie, with director Guy Ritchie. She is also the mother of four adopted children – David Banda, Chivondo “Mercy” James, and twins Stella and Esther.

In June, Madonna’s longtime friend and manager, Guy Oseary, announced that she had been admitted to the intensive care unit after suffering a “serious bacterial infection.” CNN later reported that the pop icon was released from the hospital days later, recovering at home.

Her “Celebration” tour began in October in London After a delay while she took time to recover.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it, and neither did my doctors,” Madonna said during the premiere.

“If you want to know my secret, and you want to know how I survived and how I managed to survive, I thought, ‘I have to be there for my kids.’ “I have to stay alive for them,” she said at the time.