Skandoval is officially a matter of national security. Well, not quite, but Ariana Madix attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29. Yes, we were surprised too.

Madix, 37, is going through a very public breakup with boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, 39, after discovering his affair with their co-star. Vanderpump Rules Cast member Raquel Levis, 28. Since the cheating news broke in March, Madix has gained so much public support that she is in talks to compete in the next season of Dancing with the stars. Apparently, a good revenge dress and scathing breakup tag go a long way.

However, it was a bit of a surprise to see Madix pull off one of Washington D.C.’s most exclusive nights out alongside Bravo reality stars Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent. The event, which honors journalists and news organizations, is held annually to raise money for White House Correspondents’ Association grants. As it turned out, the trio attended Bassem DailyMail.com guests.

Ariana Madix looked stunning in a strapless white gown and sheer white gown, complementing her black Lisa Vanderpump dress and gold sequin gown. Meanwhile, Lala Kent arrived in a strapless floral blue gown by Zac Posen.

Of course, comedian and WHCD host Roy Wood Jr. took the plunge. Quick swipe in Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal during his speech, which means President Joe Biden knew about the reality TV scandal — if he wasn’t already watching the drama like the rest of us.

“Scandals have been eating up jobs this year,” Wood Jr. said. “The outcast Tucker Carlson is out of a job…But for my Tucker staff, I want you to know I know how you feel. I work for The Daily Show, so I’m devastated by the sudden departure of a fake news show host. Tucker has been arrested.” Catch you like that guy from Vanderpump Rules.”

He continued, “I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules About, I’ve watched it many times. My friends tell me it’s like BMF But for white. Or is that Succession? no, Succession He is power for eggs. No, Tucker Carlson power for eggs. No, this is white power – you know what, never mind. “

If Biden wasn’t already on Team Ariana, he probably is now. I only have one question left: Do you think Ariana Madix scored a ticket to the Met Gala?