Your Lookahead Horoscope: April 30th

Prospects if today is your birthday

Keep telling yourself that there is nothing you can’t do in life. Keep telling yourself that all things are possible. If you say it often enough, your faith will make it come true, and the coming year will be filled with many wonderful and profitable adventures.

Aries (March 21 – April 20):

There is only one voice you need to listen to this week and that is your inner voice. Be especially careful of what friends say you should do because the planets warn that they don’t know what they’re talking about. Believe in yourself first and foremost.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21):

You have to give yourself something to look forward to, something that will make it worth your while to get out of bed in the morning. What others offer you this week may not be much motivating, so treat yourself to something special instead.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21):

It is critical that you question everything that is said to you over the next few days. As energy planet Pluto begins its retrograde phase, there is a very real possibility that some of what you hear is designed to mislead you, so be careful.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23):

The more you know about someone you do business with, the more likely your partnership will be profitable. If they try to cut themselves a bigger slice of the pie, and they will, you have the power to stop them. Knowledge is power.

Low Earth orbit (July 24 – August 23):

You may be inclined to take it easy as the new week begins and this may not be a bad idea. Co-workers aren’t likely to know what they want to do until the end of next month, so why make an effort that might not be necessary?

Virgo (August 24 – September 23):

If you keep your eyes and ears open over the next few days, you won’t be surprised when something happens that shocks those you work with. Changes are coming, big changes, and if you want to take advantage of them, you have to stay alert.

Libra (September 24 – October 23):

The creative project that should have been completed should now be put on the back burner while you take care of the more important activities. This does not mean that you should give it up but you will have to put it out of your mind for a while.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22):

You don’t make much effort to impress others this week, especially people in positions of power. If you become too powerful, they may fear that you are going after their job and making life more difficult for you than it needs to be.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21):

Power Plan Pluto turns retrograde in the communications zone of your chart this week, so it may be wise not to trust what employers and senior colleagues tell you. Be sure to check any claims they make for yourself. You can’t be too careful.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20):

A simple problem has a simple solution and once you clear your mind of all the complicated and misleading nonsense that other people come up with, you will easily find that solution. All you have to do is think logically and clearly, and you’re good at it.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19):

Whatever your plans may be about to be overtaken by events, so prepare mentally and don’t get devastated when you realize you are no longer in control. You are a strong enough personality to be able to handle it.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of ​​your chart means that you need to avoid negative thinking at all costs. Once an algebraic situation is fixed in your mind, it will be very difficult to change it, so count your blessings several times a day.

