Denise Richards confirms she will be returning to RHOBH for the upcoming 13th season

Denise Richards is returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming thirteenth season.

The 52-year-old actress – who recently attended the premiere of her new drama Paper Empire in Cannes, France – told diverse In case she had already filmed a few episodes as a guest.

Previously, the Wild Things alum left the franchise after the tenth season in 2020 after rumors surfaced that she and Brandi Glanville were in a relationship with each other.

Following the allegations, the reality TV star also fell out with her ex-girlfriend of 20 years, Lisa Rinna, 59 – who was ousted from the show after eight seasons in January.

“I’ve filmed a few episodes,” Denise revealed at the event on Tuesday. ‘It was fun.’ I’m a huge fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and shoot a lot of stuff with them.

The former model explained that her return was an automatic decision and that she will only be appearing in the next season as a guest – not a main cast member.

Richards recalled attending a performance hosted by Garcel Bovis, 56, to celebrate her new lifetime movie Black Girl Missing.

“It all happened recently in a moment,” she said. “I was on her show as a friend — like a real friend — and I didn’t tell anyone I was going to be there.”

Then she explains that Bravo had no idea she would be there either. Production did not know. She just showed up, like, in real life — as a real friend in real life.

On how much she will appear in the next season, she said that she will appear more often because she has already filmed “some episodes”.

Considering her past feud with her ex-BFF, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that she came back after Rinna left the show entirely.

“When I left after my second season, I felt as though some of the women were just too fat, playing too dirty,” she said.

“I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”

When asked to give a hint about what kind of drama fans can expect in the upcoming season, she just said that the best drama comes naturally.

“I was really into the show,” she said. “I think some women are different on camera and off camera.”

‘I think, you know what?’ Don’t produce yourself. Just be yourself. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, the drama will appear original. Leave it at that and enjoy it.

No official casting for the upcoming installment has been confirmed by Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 release date has yet to be announced.